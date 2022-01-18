Lightning on Sunday killed two people while three others have sustained various degrees of injuries in Mchinji.The Station Officer (SO) for Mchinji Police Station, Charles James Mpezeni, confirmed the development, saying the injured are currently receiving treatment at Kapiri Mission Hospital.Mpezeni said the victims who include a 24-year old woman and children below the age of 13."They were in the house of their grandmother shelling groundnuts while it was raining heavily with thunderstorms," he explained, adding that lightning struck the five of them and all collapsed before they were taken to Kapiri Mission Hospital where the two died upon arrival.According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), over 30 people have lost their lives to lightning since the onset of this rainy season.Source: Nyasa Times