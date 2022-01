© Canva

If MacDonald had employed his talent for misrepresentation and cherry-picking in the service of wokism — if he concluded that

whites

rather than

Jews

are the source all of the world's problems — he would have had a distinguished career publishing in leading journals.

According to the mainstream narrative about race, "white supremacy" is an all-controlling social force responsible for bad outcomes such as racial disparities. According to an alternative narrative popular on the far-Right, Jewish influence is a similarly powerful force, which explains outcomes disliked by those on the Right, such as multiculturalism and mass immigration.Last year, I published a paper in the Israeli philosophy journal Philosophia arguing that both the woke and the far-Right narratives are wrong and rooted in similar errors. I focus on the work of Cal State Long Beach psychologist Kevin MacDonald. MacDonald argues that Judaism is a "group evolutionary strategy," and that Jews were a necessary condition for the triumph of liberalism, which he sees as bad for white gentiles. His approach is similar to that of MSNBC anchors who cherry-pick (real or imagined) examples of racism and then spin fanciful stories about how these isolated cases illustrate a "system" of "white supremacy." MacDonald points to examples of prominent Jews promoting liberalism, ignores prominent liberal gentiles, and claims to find evidence that Jewish liberals are secretly motivated to undermine gentile society for the benefit of their co-ethnics.In my paper I address three specific false claims made by MacDonald and other advocates of the anti-Jewish narrative: Jews (a) are highly ethnocentric, (b) hypocritically promote liberal multiculturalism for gentiles/Western countries but not for Jews/Israel, and (c) were responsible for liberalism and mass immigration to the US.Why bother refuting MacDonald? Why not just dismiss him as an antisemite? There are at least three reasons to engage with him. First, some respected scholars have (publicly or privately) endorsed his ideas. Second, Jewish influence is a legitimate topic for scientific investigation, and his theory cannot be dismissed a priori. Third, he has been enormously influential on the far-Right, and many of his readers interpreted the lack of a refutation as proof that there are no good arguments against his views. So both scholarly and political considerations dictate that he should be given a fair hearing.The next day, University of South Carolina philosophy professor Justin Weinberg, who runs a popular philosophy blog called Daily Nous, wrote a post attacking Philosophia, MacDonald, and me.The original version of Weinberg's post (archived here ) begins with the calumny that both MacDonald and I agree that "Jews insinuated themselves into positions of power and influence, 'transforming America contrary to white interests.'" This is of course the opposite of what I argue. As I say in the abstract , one of the three main points of my paper is to refute the claim that "Jews are responsible for liberalism and mass immigration to the United States." And I have never framed my critiques of leftism in terms of "white interests." After I complained, Weinberg revised his opening sentence slightly. But his post still says that the fact that an Israeli journal published these papers must pose a challenge to "presumptions of [the] debate" that both MacDonald and I accept — as if I, too, believe in a Jewish conspiracy to censor discussion of Jews.Nor did Weinberg provide a link to MacDonald's paper, which he portrayed as a mad, nonacademic, antisemitic rant. (I will say more about this misrepresentation in a moment.) Many philosophers in the Daily Nous comments section and on social media have said that MacDonald's paper should be retracted and/or that this isn't a legitimate topic for discussion in an academic journal.In one of the most upvoted comments on Daily Nous, SUNY Buffalo philosophy professor Lewis Powell notes that MacDonald's work "has been roundly rejected by his own former institution, at the level of his department all the way up to the entire academic senate." For Powell, this is an important reason "why we shouldn't engage [MacDonald] academically."Powell also blames me for "elevating [MacDonald's] non-serious non-academic anti-Semitic conspiracy theories into more serious academic venues by engaging them." Other commenters similarly compare MacDonald's work to theories like flat-earthism that do not merit serious discussion.Lingnan philosophy professor Derek Baker suggests that "a journal could adopt 'We'll publish any controversial idea — except Nazi conspiracy theories', as its editorial policy, and that would work fine." Although this might sound good in theory, such a policy might not be so fine in practice. Virtually all conservatives have views that would be considered in some broad sense to be "Nazi conspiracy theories" by many liberal academics.Who is going to decide what views count as "Nazi conspiracy theories" that are disqualified from discussion in journals?Under the editorship of Asa Kasher, Philosophia has been one of the few respected journals in the field that is open to publishing work defending genuinely controversial views. Not coincidentally, it has also featured some of the most interesting philosophy papers in recent years. Nathan Cofnas recently graduated from the University of Oxford with a DPhil in philosophy.