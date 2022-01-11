a handful of rare pediatric hospitalizations were given center stage in a recent health alert "to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination" for young children.

"The risks of COVID-19 for children are real," Bassett wrote in the release. "We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers."

"We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention and mitigation strategies," she continued, urging parents to "[p]rotect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and testing."

"[These] were small numbers that we reported in our health alert," Bassett admitted in the December 28 presser. "That was based on 50 hospitalizations and I've now given you some larger numbers. But still small numbers."

The 50 pediatric hospitalizations are among a population of roughly 4 million children under 18 who live in New York, according to

census data

.

Meanwhile, the

thousands of reports

of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs have led numerous experts to

criticize the effort

to inject children with the experimental shots.

mortality rate of zero