a handful of rare pediatric hospitalizations were given center stage in a recent health alert "to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination" for young children.

"The risks of COVID-19 for children are real," Bassett wrote in the release. "We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers."

"We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention and mitigation strategies," she continued, urging parents to "[p]rotect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and testing."

"[These] were small numbers that we reported in our health alert," Bassett admitted in the December 28 presser. "That was based on 50 hospitalizations and I've now given you some larger numbers. But still small numbers."

The 50 pediatric hospitalizations are among a population of roughly 4 million children under 18 who live in New York, according to

census data

.

Meanwhile, the

thousands of reports

of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs have led numerous experts to

criticize the effort

to inject children with the experimental shots.

mortality rate of zero

Mary T. Bassett said rare incidents of pediatric hospitalizations were brought to the fore 'to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination' for young children who face virtually no risk from COVID-19.New York State's acting health commissioner affirmed late last month thatThe promotion of universal vaccination in young children comes in spite of evidence that children face very minimal risk from COVID-19,During a December 28, 2021, press conference, acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said that whileBassett's statements came after she warned of a "striking" uptick in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in a December 24 press release put out by the New York State Department of Health.While asserting a "four-fold increases in COVID-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under" between December 5 and December 24 and arguing that "[t]hese startling trends underscore the critical importance of protecting our children from COVID-19," tNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has repeatedly urged universal vaccination, last week acknowledged thatFauci also affirmed thatFauci's statements have confirmed long-standing suspicions thatThe New York Health Commissioner's comments and recommendations come in spite of data suggesting that children face a vanishingly small risk from COVID-19, with theDr. Robert Malone, a prominent virologist and pioneer of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna injections, has suggested