U-Haul's annual report for 2021 showed people are heading to Texas and Florida more than any other state while leaving California and Illinois.

The report is indicative of migration trends across the United States and Canada. With more than 23,000 rental locations that use about 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices, U-Haul said it ran out of inventory in California.

The report showed that of the more than 2 million one-way rental transactions, the Lone Star State earned the top spot for growth.

"We see a lot of growth coming from the East and West Coast," said Matt Merrill, U-Haul area district vice president of the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex and West Texas. "A lot of people moving [to Texas come] from California (and) New York. We also see a lot of people coming in from the Chicago markets."

Florida came in closely behind Texas as a highly desired moving destination. Tennessee took the third-highest spot.

While California took the top spot for outbound migration, Illinois came in second, and Pennsylvania took third. New York came in sixth.

"The U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents," the report stated.

The report noted that U-Haul's migration trends do not directly relate to population or economic growth.