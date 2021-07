© Lucas Jackson | Reuters



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday, reiterating his opposition to mask mandates, Covid-related business restrictions and vaccination requirements and issuing fines of up to $1,000 on those who fail to comply.Abbott incorporated an executive order he first implemented on May 18, which forbade local governments and school districts from issuing mask mandates. Abbott's updated order adds that state hospitals, living centers and jails can "continue to use appropriate policies regarding the wearing of face coverings.""Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19," Abbott's statement said. "They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities."