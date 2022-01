Furniture giant Ikea has slashed sick pay entitlement for some unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate after close contact with someone infected with Covid, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.The move meansThat compares with the average pay for Ikea shopfloor staff of £10.10 an hour outside London and £11.30 in the capital - the equivalent of £404 and £452 for an average working week.if they were identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case - but unvaccinated workers contacted by NHS Test and Trace are required to isolate., said 'mitigating circumstances' would be taken into consideration.'We appreciate that this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis, therefore anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager,' said a spokeswoman.The retailerFrom tomorrow, staff at utilities firmif they are required to self-isolate as a close contact of a Covid case.Absences had doubled in the past week, it said.so we can continue to provide uninterrupted essential water and sewerage services.'Richard Fox, of law firm Kingsley Napley, said: 'With the Government telling everybody to get the vaccine and care workers forced to get it, it could be difficult for an employee to mount a claim.'