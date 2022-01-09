© REUTERS/Blair Gable



Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said he believes mandatory vaccinations will happen in Canada.Duclos signalled Friday that, saying it is a conversation that has to happen as unvaccinated patients continue to put strain on hospitals.Asked about mandatory vaccination, he said in French, "I personally think we will get there at some point."According to a translation on CBC, he added, "I see it coming personally. Not now. I don't think we are there yet. But I think discussions need to be had about mandatory vaccinations because we have to get rid of Covid 19."Duclos told a press conference that any decision would be in the hands of provincial governments, but he said the unvaccinated were creating a sizeable burden on others."What we see now is that our health care system in Canada is fragile. Our people are tired and the only way as we know through COVID-19, be it this variant or any future variant, is through vaccination," he said.He said in Quebec, where his riding is located, hospitals were under serious pressure."I see in my own province 50 per cent of hospitalizations now in Quebec are due to people not having been vaccinated," he said. "That's a burden on healthcare workers, a burden on society which is very difficult to bear and for many people difficult to understand."In a statement later Friday, Duclos's office stressed that the decision was in provincial hands."Provinces and territories will continue to take decisions that are within their jurisdiction. As a government, we will continue to do everything we can within our federal authority to keep Canadians safe.""Alberta's Legislature removed the power of mandatory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not revisit that decision, period," he said. "While we strongly encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated, it is ultimately a personal choice that individuals must make."Both vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians are catching the Omicron variant, but provincial data has shown that unvaccinated people are much more likely to require hospital care.Some European countries have implemented vaccine requirements, Greece will fine anyone over 60 who is not vaccinated, $144 per month starting next week. Austria has a similar policy with higher fines amounting to over $5,000 every three months. Italy has made vaccines compulsory for people over age 50 and German legislators are considering similar steps.This weekThe province also announced that it was extending its passport system for people who wanted to enter liquor and pot stores.Canada has had vaccine mandates for certain occupations and for school children to combat some diseases, but never a broad-based policy requiring vaccination.The current COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employment have faced legal challenges, but so far courts have found the mandates are in line with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.The federal government has imposed a vaccine requirement on travellers and public servants, as well as on workers in federal regulated industries like travel.Conservative Opposition leader Erin O'Toole did not address Duclos comments Friday, but on Thursday he said the government's existing policies were already dividing people and the government should find a balance."Reasonable accommodations could and should be found for a small number of Canadians who may not be vaccinated," he said.Duclos said measures like rapid tests are simply not enough to control the virus and allow Canadians to move past the pandemic."Rapid tests are not going to end the crisis. Rapid tests are not going to solve COVID-19. The only thing that will solve COVID-19 is vaccination."COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge across the country, as the much more transmissible Omicron variant spreads widely.Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said the country is currently seeing an average of around 42,000 cases per day, up 65 per cent from a week ago.In previous waves of the virus, case numbers that high would have swamped hospitals, but the Omicron variant is much less likely to lead to hospitalization in vaccinated people. Still, the sheer number of new infections has increased the number of Canadians in hospital by 91 per cent over the last week.The federal government has sent support to provinces with small teams of doctors and nurses, but Interprovincial Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc made clear Friday the government would reach a limit to the help it could provide"We're moving expeditiously to do obviously everything we can, but it's no surprise that provincial and territorial governments have considerably more health human resources than the Government of Canada," he said. "It shouldn't surprise anybody that it's not a limitless number of federal health care resources that we can bring to bear."Provinces have the constitutional responsibility for health care and the federal government has a very small number of medical staff on its payroll, most of whom are in the armed forces.