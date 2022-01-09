Society's Child
'I see it coming': Mandatory vaccinations on the horizon, federal health minister says
National Post
Fri, 07 Jan 2022 09:28 UTC
Duclos signalled Friday that provincial governments should be discussing mandatory vaccinations, saying it is a conversation that has to happen as unvaccinated patients continue to put strain on hospitals.
Asked about mandatory vaccination, he said in French, "I personally think we will get there at some point."
According to a translation on CBC, he added, "I see it coming personally. Not now. I don't think we are there yet. But I think discussions need to be had about mandatory vaccinations because we have to get rid of Covid 19."
Duclos told a press conference that any decision would be in the hands of provincial governments, but he said the unvaccinated were creating a sizeable burden on others.
"What we see now is that our health care system in Canada is fragile. Our people are tired and the only way as we know through COVID-19, be it this variant or any future variant, is through vaccination," he said.
He said in Quebec, where his riding is located, hospitals were under serious pressure.
"I see in my own province 50 per cent of hospitalizations now in Quebec are due to people not having been vaccinated," he said. "That's a burden on healthcare workers, a burden on society which is very difficult to bear and for many people difficult to understand."
In a statement later Friday, Duclos's office stressed that the decision was in provincial hands.
"Provinces and territories will continue to take decisions that are within their jurisdiction. As a government, we will continue to do everything we can within our federal authority to keep Canadians safe."
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made clear his province would never consider such a step.
"Alberta's Legislature removed the power of mandatory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not revisit that decision, period," he said. "While we strongly encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated, it is ultimately a personal choice that individuals must make."
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians are catching the Omicron variant, but provincial data has shown that unvaccinated people are much more likely to require hospital care.
Some European countries have implemented vaccine requirements, Greece will fine anyone over 60 who is not vaccinated, $144 per month starting next week. Austria has a similar policy with higher fines amounting to over $5,000 every three months. Italy has made vaccines compulsory for people over age 50 and German legislators are considering similar steps.
This week Quebec announced it was expanding its mandatory vaccination passport system so people in the province would eventually need three doses of a vaccine to get certain services. The province also announced that it was extending its passport system for people who wanted to enter liquor and pot stores.
Canada has had vaccine mandates for certain occupations and for school children to combat some diseases, but never a broad-based policy requiring vaccination.
The current COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employment have faced legal challenges, but so far courts have found the mandates are in line with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The federal government has imposed a vaccine requirement on travellers and public servants, as well as on workers in federal regulated industries like travel.
Conservative Opposition leader Erin O'Toole did not address Duclos comments Friday, but on Thursday he said the government's existing policies were already dividing people and the government should find a balance.
"Reasonable accommodations could and should be found for a small number of Canadians who may not be vaccinated," he said.
Duclos said measures like rapid tests are simply not enough to control the virus and allow Canadians to move past the pandemic.
"Rapid tests are not going to end the crisis. Rapid tests are not going to solve COVID-19. The only thing that will solve COVID-19 is vaccination."
COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge across the country, as the much more transmissible Omicron variant spreads widely.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said the country is currently seeing an average of around 42,000 cases per day, up 65 per cent from a week ago.
In previous waves of the virus, case numbers that high would have swamped hospitals, but the Omicron variant is much less likely to lead to hospitalization in vaccinated people. Still, the sheer number of new infections has increased the number of Canadians in hospital by 91 per cent over the last week.
The federal government has sent support to provinces with small teams of doctors and nurses, but Interprovincial Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc made clear Friday the government would reach a limit to the help it could provide
"We're moving expeditiously to do obviously everything we can, but it's no surprise that provincial and territorial governments have considerably more health human resources than the Government of Canada," he said. "It shouldn't surprise anybody that it's not a limitless number of federal health care resources that we can bring to bear."
Provinces have the constitutional responsibility for health care and the federal government has a very small number of medical staff on its payroll, most of whom are in the armed forces.
Reader Comments
In a context of experimentation with serums of a type never used before and of which the manufacturers themselves are not able to evaluate the consequences over time or to take responsibility for them, inoculating them to a large part of the population exposes Italy, and all nations that use those types of vaccines on a large scale, at a strategic risk of unprecedented scale. Especially now that different treatments are available for Covid, it cannot in fact be forgotten that the so-called vaccines remain experimental and will end the tests at the end of 2023 and in 2024.
If in the coming months or years serious and incapacitating complications should emerge in significant percentages of vaccinated populations, the health, social and economic impact would have unprecedented dimensions and unsustainable even on an economic level and also for the wealthiest nations.
An unsustainable number that would also have very serious consequences on the economic and demographic level: to get an idea of the catastrophic and suicidal risk to which we are exposing ourselves, it is enough to expand such a scenario to all of Europe, the United States and the West as a whole. .
Without bothering conspiracy theories, no government should run a similar risk and one cannot fail to notice how incredible it seems that such assessments are not even taken into consideration by national leaders: the result is a dark bet on the very survival of the nation.
To clear the field of misunderstandings, it is not a question of denying the value of the so-called vaccines in reducing the serious impacts of Covid, which claims victims almost exclusively in the elderly population and already suffering from various serious diseases.
However, the utmost caution should be used due to the risk that what today appears to be a response to Covid (no longer the only one with the advent of treatments and the apparent weakening of the aggressiveness of the virus) may tomorrow prove to be a much more serious problem than disease he tried to prevent.
To reduce this risk on this web-magazine we highlighted last summer the option of focusing decisively on care, strengthening home care for the sick so as not to risk clogging up hospitals and encouraging vaccination only for elderly and frail citizens. , more exposed to the effects of Covid and who have a limited residual life expectancy.
A state that protects public health as a fundamental element of national security has the duty to protect the rest of the population, and especially the youngest, from the potentially devastating risks of an experimental mass vaccination.
For this reason, obligations and blackmail by the State, in addition to being madness and a serious violation of people's rights, constitute an unprecedented risk in history for national security itself. On the short-term negative effects, many questions are emerging (including myocarditis among young people) and the Eudravigilance sites in Europe, AIFA in Italy and Vaers in the USA record a number of serious and fatal effects that appears consistent but at the same time limited compared within its real reach since it is the victims themselves who have to report side effects.
State blackmail, abuses contrary to the rule of law and common sense and vaccination obligation now extended to all workers and most Italian citizens, forced to be injected with experimental drugs in order to gain access to the workplace, to means of transport (including those who live on the islands, in fact forced to not be able to move), train or have a coffee at the bar are execrable and unworthy of a democracy whose Constitution prohibits discrimination and guarantees individual freedoms: theoretically essential values also for the European Union .
An even more ignoble blackmail, which discredits the institutions, because it throws families into despair by affecting the right to work and survival, once again penalizing the lowest incomes who cannot afford suspension from work, even if temporary.
It is painful to note that in Italy and elewhere, a large part of politics and the media, instead of fueling a constructive debate that takes into account the stakes, are mostly limited to supporting a clash between opposing dogmas on Covid vaccinations which contributes to exacerbating social tensions and marginalization of anyone who has doubts or expresses skepticism about the mass inoculations of so-called vaccines that are showing their limits at this stage.
Reducing the debate, fueling hatred and demonization, to the pro-vax crusade against the ogre no-vax (who for the most part are simply "no-guinea pigs") is an exercise more useful to pharmaceutical propaganda and commercial interests than to to cope in a rational way by avoiding dangerous bets in the dark to a disease that affects vaccinated and unvaccinated.
It is difficult not to notice that the boom of positives in Italy and abroad, exploded when even the vaccinated had to take a swab while the unvaccinated were forced in recent months to demonstrate every 48 hours that they are healthy by taking a swab to catch a train, go to work or in a hotel.
Restrictive measures that annoy many citizens, even among those who have been vaccinated in order to continue to live and work normally, because they are suspected of constituting real "technical evidence of the regime".
Measures that have no health significance (indeed, the Green Pass, as expected, has favored the spread of the virus) but which seem to have the political objective of blackmail aimed at penalizing the minority of unvaccinated to guarantee some "privilege" to the multitude of vaccinated.
A majority that would have valid reasons for intolerance now that they have to digest the shortening of the duration of the Green Pass after discovering that the experimental inoculation does not immunize, does not protect against contagion and has a short duration.
After decades of culture of tolerance, acceptance and respect for all kinds of diversity (religious, racial, ethnic, sexual, etc.) we are witnessing today the demonization and marginalization of anyone who expresses doubts or criticisms about vaccines or government initiatives that limit personal freedoms, including that of demonstrating and not being a guinea pig by having experimental sera inoculated.
Every "dissidence" is portrayed as outlaw, terrorist, criminal or insane and the result of stupidity and ignorance, even "denier" (with the malicious and arbitrary abuse of a term that has a very different historical meaning) by many politicians, doctors, TV presenters , journalists and opinion leaders who have not even hesitated to evoke segregation, house-to-house roundups, forced vaccinations.
Too many seem to have forgotten that Democracy means respect for minorities, not dictatorship of the majority: if we forget it, we are one step away from sinking into barbarism:
“If you tell a huge lie and keep repeating it, sooner or later the people will believe it. The lie can be maintained as long as the state manages to shield people from the political, economic and military consequences of the lie itself. It thus becomes vital for the state to use all its power to suppress dissent, because truth is the deadly enemy of lies and, consequently, truth is the greatest enemy of the state. "- Joseph Göbbels
Sent to:European Medical Agency (EMA), European UnionThe Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), U.K.The Australian Health Regulation Agency, AHPRA, AustraliaTherapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), AustraliaMedsafe, New ZealandFederation of Medical Regulatory Authorities (FMRAC), Canada
*** Ladies and Gentlemen, We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War, feel bound to follow our conscience and write this letter. It is obvious to us that another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes. The majority of the world’s populace do not yet realize what is happening, for magnitude of an organized crime such as this is beyond their scope of experience.We, however, know. We remember the name Josef Mengele. Some of us have personal memories. We experience a déjà vu that is so horrifying that we rise to shield our poor fellow humans. The threatened innocents now include children, and even infants.
In just four months, the COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people than all available vaccines combined from mid-1997 until the end of 2013—a period of 15.5 years. And people affected worst are between 18 and 64 years old – the group which was not in the Covid statistics.We call upon you to stop this ungodly medical experiment on humankind immediately.
What you call “vaccination” against SARS-Cov-2 is in truth a blasphemic encroachment into nature. Never before has immunization of the entire planet been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied. The 10 ethical principles in this document represents a foundational code of medical ethics that was formulated during the Nuremberg Doctors Trial to ensure that human beings will never again be subjected to involuntary medical experimentation & procedures.
Principle 1 of the Nuremberg Codex:(a) “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.(b) This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.(c)The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.Re (a): There is no question of a free decision. Mass media spread fear and panic and use the rule of Goebbels’propaganda by repeating untruths until they are believed. For weeks now they have been calling for the ostracism of the unvaccinated. If 80 years ago it was the Jews who were demonized as spreaders of infectious diseases, today it is the unvaccinated who are being accused of spreading the virus. Physical integrity, freedom to travel, freedom to work, all coexistence has been taken away from people in order to force vaccination upon them. Children are being enticed to get vaccinated against their parents’ judgement.Re (b): The 22 terrible side effects already listed in the FDA emergency use authorization were not disclosed to the subjects of the experimental trial. We list those below to the benefit of the world public.
By definition, there has never been informed consent. In the meantime,thousands of side effects recorded in numerous databases are on record. While the so-called case numbers are being bleeped in 30-min-intervals by all mass media, there is neither any mentioning of the serious adverse side effects nor how and where the side effects are to be reported. As far as we know, even recorded damages have been deleted on a large scale in every database.
Principle 6 of the Nuremberg Code requires:
“The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment”.“Vaccination” against Covid has proven to be more dangerous than Covid for approximately 99% of all humans. As documented by Johns Hopkins, in a study of 48,000 children, children are at zero risk from the virus.Your own data shows that children who are at no risk from the virus, have had heart attacks following vaccination; more than 15,000 have suffered adverse events –including more than 900 serious events. At least 16 adolescents have died following vaccination in the USA. As you are aware, just around 1% are being reported. And the numbers are increasing rapidly as we write. With your knowledge.
Principle 10 of the Nuremberg Code:
“During the course of the experiment, the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.”
Allegedly around 52% of the world population has received at least one shot. Honest disclosure of the true number of “vaccine” injured, terminally injured as well as deceased worldwide is long overdue. These are millions in the meantime. Provide us with the true numbers of Covid vaccine casualties now.How many will be enough to awaken your conscience?
List of adverse effects being known to FDA before the emergency approval:1. Guillain-Barré syndrome2. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis3. Transverse myelitis4. Encephalitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encepholapathy5. Convulsions/seizures6. Stroke7. Narcolepsy and cataplexy8. Anaphylaxis9. Acute myocardial infraction10. Myocarditis/pericarditis11. Autoimmune disease12. Deaths13. Pregnancy and birth outcomes14. Other acute demyelinating diseases15. Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions16. Thrombocytopenia17. Disseminated intravascular coagulation18. Venous thromboembolism19. Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain20. Kawasaki disease21. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in CHILDREN22. Vaccine enhanced disease.
Signed:
Concentration Camp survivors, their sons, and daughters, and grandchildren, including persons of goodwill and conscience.
According to present consents:
Rabbi Hillel Handler
Hagar Schafrir
Sorin Shapira
Mascha Orel
Morry Krispijn
Shimon Yanowitz
Hila Moscovich
Tamir Turgal
Amira Segal
Jacqueline Ingenhoes
Andrea Drescher
Edgar Siemund, Esq.
Means, that :
European Medical Agency (EMA), European Union
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), U.K.
The Australian Health Regulation Agency, AHPRA, Australia
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia
Medsafe, New Zealand
Federation of Medical Regulatory Authorities (FMRAC), Canada
WORK under their TEACHER MASTER DECREE:
“If you tell a huge lie and keep repeating it, sooner or later the people will believe it. The lie can be maintained as long as the state manages to shield people from the political, economic and military consequences of the lie itself. It thus becomes vital for the state to use all its power to suppress dissent, because truth is the deadly enemy of lies and, consequently, truth is the greatest enemy of the state. "
=
Joseph Göbbels
