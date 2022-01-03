Here's the thing, there's about 150 people that rule the world. Anyone that wants to go into politics they're all f*cken puppets, okay? There are 150 — and they're all men — that run the world. Period. Fullstop. They control most of the important assets — they control the money flows. And these are not the tech entrepreneurs. Now, they are going to get rolled over, over the next 5-10 years by the people that are really underneath pulling the strings.



— Chamath Palihapitiya, Nov 10, 2017, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Censorship Has Since Grown To Unprecedented Levels

They Don't Give a Sh*t About What You Think of Their World View

There Is Another Way