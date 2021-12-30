Eurotunnel is warning British citizens who live in the EU that they cannot travel through France by car from the UK due to new coronavirus restrictions imposed by the French government.Getlink, the operator of the Channel rail link, issued an urgent warning on its website and Twitter page on Wednesday evening that appeared to confirm that the French government had changed its travel rules.The statement read: "Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021,The French government tightened restrictions on travel from the UK on 18 December following a surge of Omicron cases in Britain.According to the French travel guidance, "nationals of the European Union or equivalent", as well as their partners and children, "who have their main residence in France or who join, in transit through France, their main residence in a country of the European Union" are considered to have a compelling reason for travelling from the UK through France.According to French officials, British citizens who have a residence in another EU country, such as Belgium, Germany, Spain or Italy, will be required to show proof of their residence, such as a residency permit, tax forms or utility bills.The French government is yet to make an official announcement about the latest change to the rules. But the Eurotunnel statement said the ban did not apply to British people living in France, or people from the UK that also hold an EU passport through dual nationality.