Criminals have stolen close tothe U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday.who span the spectrum from individuals to organized groups, according to the agency.The Secret Service, which specializes in financial fraud in addition to its better-known role in presidential protection, also announced the appointment ofto oversee its sprawling investigations into the enormous number of fraud cases resulting from all that theft."I've been in law enforcement for over 29 years and worked some complex fraud investigations for 20 plus years, and I've never seen something at this scale," saidwho was named to the new role at the agency. Dotson, in an interview with CNBC, saidThe Secret Service currently hasrelated to pandemic fraud, Dotson said:In his new role, Dotson. who is based in the Jacksonville field office, isIn those cases,Among the recovered funds were hundreds of millions sent to, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.A Green Dot spokesperson said the companyA PayPal spokesperson said the company takesThe government quickly rolled out theand theprogram last year to help small businesses.A report from a Labor Department inspector generalThe Labor Department's Office of Inspector General, in a report released in March, said thatof the estimated $896 billion in unemployment program fundsCNBC confirmed earlier this year that tech-savvy fraudsters opened accounts with at least four online investment programs, according to law enforcement officials.More than $100 million in fraudulent funds passed through investment accounts since Congress passed the CARES Act last March, according to authorities.