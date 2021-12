© Shin Bet



The Financial Department of the State Prosecutor's Office informed 10 individuals and three companies on Monday that they would be indicted on serious security offenses linked to selling missiles to China without approval.According to the State Prosecutor's Office, the deal in question was brokered by Ephraim Menashe, an Israeli drone entrepreneur and founder of the Solar Sky company, who then hired Tzvika and Ziv Naveh, owners of the Innocon drone company, and other unnamed suspects."The suspects were investigated as part of a large-scale security case in which it was suspected that they manufactured, brokered and exported cruise missiles for military use, without a permit," said prosecutors.The suspects will be summoned to a pre-indictment hearing beforeThe Defense Ministry's Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA), established in 2006, manages the export and licensing of all Israeli-made defense equipment and technologies, and relevant companiesAccording to prosecutors, Menashe and the other suspects, endangering people's lives."Once the missiles were manufactured, Menashe, prosecutors allege.News of the case was first exposed in February , when the Shin Bet revealed that it was investigating 20 individuals for selling such missiles to what was identified at the time as an unnamed Asian country.DECA is supposed to watch over this massive system, guided by strict rules governing Israel's arms export industry.to ensure that arms do not go to enemy countries, endanger Israel in any way, include classified technology, or stand to harm Israel's international standing.In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the US demanded Israel Aerospace Industries cancel separate deals with China for Phalcon airborne early detection radar systems and Harpy drones. Israel complied both times, after numerous threats from the US, and agreed to stop selling military hardware to China, drawing anger from Beijing and damaging ties.Since then, Israel will not export security products to China without Washington's okay.The munitions allegedly developed in the current affair use a more advanced version of the technology at the center of the older case, according to information obtained by The Times of Israel.