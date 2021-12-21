"I estimate magnitude 3 or brighter," he says.
The outburst might signal a fragmentation event in the comet's core. This would come as no surprise. The comet is heading for its closest approach to the sun (0.61 AU) on Jan. 3rd. Increasing heat may be liberating new jets of gas and dust from the comet's core--or worse, blowing away huge chunks of ice and rock.
Comment: As detailed in Comet Leonard, the brightest of the year, is fading and 'acting strange' the change in behaviour is likely due to its electrical differential that is not taken into account by the mainstreams theory of cometary activity. And, as noted in the link, it goes some way towards explaining why megacomet Bernardinelli-Bernstein sprouted a tail remarkably far from the sun.
"The comet seems to be having an outburst with a noticeable jet of material [emerging from the core]," he says.
Amateur astronomers are encouraged to monitor Comet Leonard while the outburst continues. If it's a big breakup, the comet might disintegrate and fizzle. Otherwise, it could brighten even more as the comet approaches the sun. To find Leonard in the sunset sky, go to Venus and turn left--or point your optics here.
