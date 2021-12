© Jan Hattenbach on December 20, 2021 @ La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain



Comet Leonard ( C/2021 A1 ) is bright again. On Dec. 20th, astronomers witnessed an outburst from the comet's core. In a matter of hours, itreports Jan Hattenbach, who sends this picture from La Palma in the Canary Islands:"I estimate magnitude 3 or brighter," he says.This would come as no surprise.Increasing heat may be liberating new jets of gas and dust from the comet's core--or worse, blowing away huge chunks of ice and rock.says Ray Pickard at the Bathurst Observatory in New South Wales. Here is what he saw through the observatory's telescope:"The comet seems to be having an outburst with a noticeable jet of material [emerging from the core]," he says.Amateur astronomers are encouraged to monitor Comet Leonard while the outburst continues.To find Leonard in the sunset sky, go to Venus and turn left--or point your optics here