Should skywatchers panic?

Something strange is happening to skywatchers' most anticipated comet of the year.Astronomers"It's not great news. The comet should be brighter and brighter," Quanzhi Ye, an astronomer at the University of Maryland who specializes in comets, told Space.com.at this stage."Based on what they've seen from previous comets, scientists worry that Comet Leonard's strange dimming means the iceball may be doomed. sun — it's been the first sign that something is happening."Why it's fading, there are all kinds of hypotheses," Ye said. "The simplest and the most obvious one is something unhealthy is happening to the comet."But other factors could be to blame. For example, the comet could simply be running out of ice for the sun to vaporize, although Ye thinks that's unlikely. "It seems to be too coincidental," he said.Nevertheless, it's too early to call Comet Leonard a goner.Ye said. "Time will tell, we don't know at this point."Ye said thatComet LeonardAlthough the sun's influence will ease up after Jan. 3, the comet isn't necessarily safe even if it survives that long.Ye said."Sometimes they disintegrate before reaching perihelion, sometimes after, and there are even hypotheses saying that comets can disintegrate when they're farther out from the sun. So we won't know until we see it happen."There are several factors that could break apart a comet, Ye noted. The gravitational tug of the sun or a large planet could pull it apart, sure, but the comet's heart could also implode. If the comet's material vaporizes in quite the right way, it could speed up the comet's spin so dramatically that the iceball flies to pieces.And if Comet Leonard does break apart, scientists may never know what was the culprit. "Usually for individual comets it's hard to determine which is the dominant driver," Ye said.Even if Comet Leonard is meeting an early end,. There's typically a delay between when a comet begins to break apart and when it fades as seen from Earth, Ye said."Usually it will take a few days before you can see the comet dramatically change and fade and stuff," he said. "We should be still in for something pretty bright next week, simply because it takes time for the comet to fully disintegrate."Comet Leonard will be. For more details on spotting Comet Leonard, visit our skywatching guide Ye said he hasn't been able to see Comet Leonard yet because of cloudy weather, but hopes to next week. While he's interested in what comets can tell scientists about the early days of the solar system, he appreciates the display just as much."They're fun to watch and for bright comets they're beautiful," he said. "It's great to see them in the night sky."