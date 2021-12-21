A truck hit a US military vehicle on the autobahn. While no US military personnel were injured the driver of the truck that struck the military vehicles was likely killed.A semi-truck accidentally rammed into a US military vehicle on the autobahn in Bavaria on Monday, German police said.The US military said there were no injuries "at this time" among US service members, though eight soldiers were brought to the hospital for screening out of an abundance of caution, the 7th Army Training Command spokesman Donald Wrenn said.The collision occurred when US military vehicles were in the shoulder lane.The US Army said its personnel were near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz southeast of Nuremberg on the A3 highway in Bavaria whenPolice said this was when, according to German news agency dpa.The US Army said three of its vehicles were damaged in the crash. The accident resulted in a multi-vehicle pileup and caused a blaze that set several vehicles alight, sending plumes of smoke into the air, police said.German tabloidPolice noted, but the fuel did have to be pumped out before rescue work could continue at one point.Police saidThe accident resulted in road closures in both directions on the A3. Even hours after the incident, road closures remained between the Parsberg and Velberg junctions on the way to Nuremberg.Based in Grafenwöhr, the US 7th Army Training Command's Combined Arms Training Center was established in 1948 after World War Two.