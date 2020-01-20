New incidents

No respect for the law

The US spy base in Northamptonshire which became infamous after the death of teenager Harry Dunn has hit the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.According to Sky News,Harry, 19, died when his motorbike was hit by a car being driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a UK-based American intelligence officer.Sacoolas was later charged in absentia with causing death by dangerous driving, an offence that can attract a 14-year prison sentence.According to Sky News, the latest incident involves a car being driven on the wrong side of the road and being involved in a near-miss accident close to RAF Croughton, which houses a US spy base.In addition to Sky News, the BBC is also reporting thatThe BBC quotes Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley as sayingIn a separate incident in October last year, "officers" (it is not clear if they were police or military officers) were involved in a crash with a car on the wrong side of the road.It is understood that, which means they were almost certainly in the possession of US spies and their dependants.The suspicion is that American intelligence officers and their dependents (who are based inside RAF Croughton) are showing flagrant disregard for the law and placing local motorists at risk.The latest revelations add to the FCO's woes on young Harry, who has come to symbolize the UK's servitude and impotence vis-à-vis the United States.