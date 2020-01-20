RAF Croughton

RAF Croughton houses one of America's most important spy bases in Europe
The US spy base in Northamptonshire which became infamous after the death of teenager Harry Dunn has hit the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

According to Sky News, diplomatic cars were driven on the wrong side of the road in two separate incidents near RAF Croughton, where young Harry was killed last August.

Harry, 19, died when his motorbike was hit by a car being driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a UK-based American intelligence officer.

The case became infamous after it transpired that the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) had helped Sacoolas to evade British justice by fleeing the UK on the dubious grounds of diplomatic immunity.

Sacoolas was later charged in absentia with causing death by dangerous driving, an offence that can attract a 14-year prison sentence.

New incidents

According to Sky News, the latest incident involves a car being driven on the wrong side of the road and being involved in a near-miss accident close to RAF Croughton, which houses a US spy base.

In addition to Sky News, the BBC is also reporting that "video" has emerged of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton on "Friday night".

The BBC quotes Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley as saying these events "cannot keep happening".

In a separate incident in October last year, "officers" (it is not clear if they were police or military officers) were involved in a crash with a car on the wrong side of the road.

No respect for the law

It is understood that on both occasions the offending cars were displaying diplomatic number plates registered to RAF Croughton, which means they were almost certainly in the possession of US spies and their dependants.

The suspicion is that American intelligence officers and their dependents (who are based inside RAF Croughton) are showing flagrant disregard for the law and placing local motorists at risk.

The latest revelations add to the FCO's woes on young Harry, who has come to symbolize the UK's servitude and impotence vis-à-vis the United States.