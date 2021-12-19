© AFP



Senior Taliban officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan.The comments, at a special meeting to mark the UN's international migrants day, underlined the new Islamist Taliban government's push to engage with the world community, four months after they seized power in Kabul.The movement's deputy Foreign Minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said it was the responsibility of countries like the United States, which have blocked billions of dollars of central bank reserves, to help Afghanistan recover after decades of war.he told the conference, attended by representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the United Nations refugee organization., in part because of concern over rights for women and political inclusion.The United States has issued guidance that would permit personal cash remittances to Afghanistan but it has not relented on its refusal to release the $9 billion in central bank reservesTaliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday in Islamabad, ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.He said the Taliban welcomed international humanitarian organisations and gave assurances that they would be allowed to work unimpeded.