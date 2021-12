© H. Raab (User: Vesta), CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.



Formerly one sought the feeling of the grandeur of man by pointing to his divine origin: this has now become a forbidden way, for at its portal stands the ape, together with other dreadful beasts, grinning knowingly as if to say: no further in this direction!

Something Beyond Evolution

David Klinghoffer - Senior Fellow and editor, Evolution News

In his review of Return of the God Hypothesis, I was struck by Leonard Sax's quote from Friedrich Nietzsche, the year before Darwin's death. Nietzsche reflected on the meaning of Darwinism for man:The image of "dreadful beasts" blocking the way is vivid and seemed correct at the time. The fossil record, in particular — a record of beasts (and other life forms) that lived and died — has often been presented by Darwinists as confirmation of their theory. Charles Darwin himself recognized that the voices of the dead were not entirely with him.As geologist Casey Luskin explains in a bonus video accompanying the latest Science Uprising video,Not so, however. Luskin notes that the so-called "collector's curve" tells us that the fossils are complete enough now to draw a conclusion. They reflectOn the other hand, population genetics and the waiting time problem are decisive in indicating thatThey are, in their way, part of the Science Uprising. If you missed the latest episode, watch it now: