As noted here earlier , University of Chicago evolutionary biologist Jerry Coyne reviewed Darwin Devolves for this past Sunday's Washington Post . As you might expect, it's written in the venerable style of Richard Dawkins's review of The Edge of Evolution for the New York Times back in 2007:. Alas, Coyne's piece has too little intellectual content to sustain any real engagement. So I'll simply proceed from its beginning to its end, with lines from his review in bullet points and italics. My comments follow directly after each.Good idea - let's link the author to a scorned group right at the start and smear his motives.But we'll call him a "creationist" anyway, to milk that epithet for all it's worth.I showed in the Appendix thatsince Darwin's Black Box. Again, not even a mention by Coyne that I dispute his claim.Wow, the great theologian Jerry Coyne has determined that God wouldn't have done it that way -that Darwin's mechanism can do the job.So Coyne can't think of a purpose for an eye? Or for the leg gears of the planthopper? Or for the supercharged flagellum of the magnetotatic bacterium MO-1?Between a bird and a fish? A cat and a dog? Sure, as I discuss in the book, a classification system is a human invention and so it inevitably has uncertainties, ambiguities, and mistakes.I wrote a section in Chapter 8 titled "Evolution by Gene Duplication Revisited" in which. I specifically explain why I changed my mind about sophisticated hemoglobin, which would require much more modification starting from a simple myoglobin-like gene than would mere duplication of opsin (color-vision) genes.It never ceases to amaze me that Darwinists like Coyne are unable to separate the question of what happened from the question of how it happened. Okay, flightless dinosaurs had feathers and birds can now fly. So what exactly is thethat it happened by a Darwinian process? What is thethat a Darwinian process could even, say, differentiate owls and crows from a common ancestor? I argue at length in the book that unintelligent processes aren't remotely up to those tasks.Gee, Coyne must have missed Chapter 10 in Darwin Devolves, "A Terrible Thing to Waste," as well as Chapters 8 and 9 in Darwin's Black Box ("Intelligent Design" and "Questions About Design") and Chapter 11 in The Edge of Evolution ("All the World's a Stage").For pretty much the entirety of recorded history until Darwin almost everyone thought life was designed exactly for that reason - the arrangement of parts for a purpose - as I discuss in the Preface to the book.Coyne's unwillingness or inability to grasp the argument for design does not mean the argument hasn't been made.Actually, they stem from our personal awareness that. By the way, I also wrote in the book that there are good reasons to doubt that giraffes could arise from a shorter-necked relative like the okapi, even though they are in the same biological family. For some reason Coyne doesn't ascribe my skepticism there to Christian belief.Yes, the horrible threat of a group trying to persuade people of its ideas by writing books and articles has so far been countered by brave folks like Jerry Coyne, who use the kind of overwhelming evidence and impeccable logic showcased in his book review.Coyne is quite the prominent evolutionary biologist, and has been antagonistic to intelligent design arguments for decades.Instead he tries to whip up hysteria against a book that argues for what most people already believe. That speaks volumes about the actual strength of Darwin's theory.