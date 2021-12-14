© Getty

Lack of reporting

NatWest has been fined £265m after admitting, a court heard on Monday.A criminal gang deposited huge sums of cash across about 50 branches, prosecutors for the UK's financial watchdog said.NatWest said it deeply regrets failing to monitor the customer properly., the judge said at the sentencing hearing.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Chief executive Alison Rose said NatWest took financial crime extremely seriouslyNatWest, which is part of the Royal Bank of Scotland group,The bank's chief executive Alison Rose said: "NatWest takes its responsibility to prevent and detect financial crime extremely seriously."We deeply regret that we failed to adequately monitor one of our customersfor the purpose of preventing money-laundering."She added that while the case had come to an end, the bank would continue to invest in fighting financial crime.Bradford jewellers Fowler Oldfield's predicted annual turnover when taken on as a client by NatWest was £15m. But it deposited about £365m over five years, including £264m in cash.The company, which was shut down following a police raid in 2016, was initially marked as "high-risk", but that was downgraded in December 2013.The FCA's lawyer Clare Montgomery said. By 2014, Fowler Oldfield was NatWest's "single most lucrative" client in the Bradford area.Southall received about £42m in cash between January 2015 and March 2016, for example, but no report was made that it was suspicious.That is despite lawyers saying earlier on Monday thatMs Montgomery added thatNatWest did not properly look into numerous warnings generated by its systems, the FCA lawyer said earlier on Monday., Ms Montgomery added, while NatWest also recorded cash deposits by Fowler Oldfield as cheques between 2008 and March 2017.The National Crime Agency also raised concerns at one point because ofbeing deposited in England, the court heard.And a NatWest cash centre in north-eastern England raised queries about Scottish banknotes,The state-backed bank was "in no way complicit in the money-laundering which took place", the judge said at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.But they added: "Without the bank's failings, the money could not have been laundered."Sara George, partner at Sidley and a former prosecutor for the Financial Services Authority, told the BBC that it was clear there were failings at every level."It's hard to imagine a much more clear indication of criminal proceeds than black bin-liners of money. It's extraordinary," she said.She added that the "landmark" case showed that the UK's financial watchdog was "committed to using a fuller spread of its enforcement powers" to stop money-laundering, which she described as "anything but a victimless crime".