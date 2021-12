The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced on Friday that it plans to postpone its vaccine mandate for students, originally to take effect on Jan. 10 2022, until Sept. 2022.Currently, more than 30,000 students in the LAUSD would not be able to attend in-person classes if the measure were to go into effect on its initial planned date.In fact, according to the Los Angeles Times , the "City of Angels" program as it currently stands is already not without problems. It has "struggled since the start of the year and would be hard-pressed to manage the sudden and potentially overwhelming influx," the Times reports.The final decision on whether to approve the postponement of the LAUSD vaccine mandate, however is still pending. The Board of Education is expected to hand down a definitive decision by Tuesday.The district had previously come under fire for offering kids free pizza in exchange for receiving a COVID vaccination , in many cases without parental consent.