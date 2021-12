© AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File



Nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees were fired this week for refusing to comply with a mandate that they get vaccinated against COVID-19, while"Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated isto ensure the safety of all in our school communities," interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said in a statement. "We wish everyone the best in their future endeavors and encourage everyone to get vaccinated."Meanwhile, with thousands of students not yet complying with the mandate,, the Los Angeles Times reported.requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccination, ahead of a statewide policy that will take effect after federal officials fully approve the immunizations by age group.Districts including San Diego Unified, Sacramento City Unified, Oakland and West Contra Costa are among those that have deadlines for student vaccine policies scheduled to take effect in early 2022., with some allowing students to opt for weekly testing and others making the shot a requirement for in-person classes.In Los Angeles, students who are not fully vaccinated — or exempt — will be forced into the district's independent study program or will have to leave the Los Angeles public school system., according to the Times.In a statement Wednesday, Los Angeles Unified saidThat percentage includes students who have received at least one vaccine dose, individuals with a medical exemption or those who qualify for conditional admission to the district, the Times reported. This last group include homeless or foster youths, students whose families are in the military and certain special education students.that can include positions such as instructional aides, custodians, cafeteria workers and others.