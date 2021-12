© WHO

Indeed, it is likely that any death within the first 14 days of vaccination may be classified as unvaccinated.

In a previous post we showed thatIn other words,This is shown in Figure 1 with our hypothetical example comparing the correct figures to the reported figures based on a one-week delay. The example assumes that in this population of 10 million people there is a (constant) weekly mortality rate of 50 deaths per 100,000 people.. All death numbers (which are simply the relevant population multiplied by 50/100000) are rounded to whole numbers.It turns out that, under the same hypothetical assumptions, the same results ariserather than vaccinated, death.A proof of why the results are equivalent (except for week 1) is provided below.It shows the apparently clear life-saving benefit of the 'vaccine'.It turns out that the plots for mortality rates from the ONSreport (weeks 1-38) for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in each of the older age categories look remarkably similar to the plot in Figure 2, i.e. with the same peaks in unvaccinated mortality coinciding with when the vaccination programme reached its peak for this age group. For example, Figure 3 shows the 60-69 age group (for which vaccination peak was reached in week 11) and Figure 4 shows the 80+ age groups (for which vaccination peak was reached in week 6).Because they at leastWhile it seems that deaths in the ONS report are being reported by date of death (hence are not delayed),Moreover, as we will explain in the full analysis that we are currently preparing, the ONS data provides other clues that suggest different types of errors in reporting. For example, even at the end of the reporting period (when errors such as death misclassification should be minimal and indeed the plots converge)We are assuming that every person who dies in the same week that they are vaccinated is classified as unvaccinated. Before providing the formal proof, Table 2 provides an informal explanation1. Let m be weekly mortality rate2. Let Pbe total vaccinated at week t3. Let Nbe number newly vaccinated in week t. Then N=P- P4. Let Abe total number of deaths of vaccinated in week t. So, A=m*P5. Let Bthe number of deaths of newly vaccinated in week t. So B=m*N= m*( P- P) by (3)6. The number of reported deaths in week t is A- B= m*P- m*( P- P) = m*Pby (5) which is the number of actual deaths in week (t-1)