The impact of misclassifying deaths in evaluating vaccine safety: the same statistical illusion
Probability and Risk
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 00:00 UTC
It turns out that, under the same hypothetical assumptions, the same results arise if, instead of a one-week delay in death reporting there is a misclassification of newly vaccinated deaths; specifically, any death of a person occurring in the same week as the person is vaccinated is treated as an unvaccinated, rather than vaccinated, death.
Table 1: Reported deaths and mortality rate if newly vaccinated deaths are reported as unvaccinated
The plot resulting from either reporting error is shown in Figure 2.
It shows the apparently clear life-saving benefit of the 'vaccine'.
But there is an obvious indication that these results are not real. If they were, why would the mortality rate in the unvaccinated peak at about the same time as the vaccine programme reaches its peak?
It turns out that the plots for mortality rates from the ONSreport (weeks 1-38) for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in each of the older age categories look remarkably similar to the plot in Figure 2, i.e. with the same peaks in unvaccinated mortality coinciding with when the vaccination programme reached its peak for this age group. For example, Figure 3 shows the 60-69 age group (for which vaccination peak was reached in week 11) and Figure 4 shows the 80+ age groups (for which vaccination peak was reached in week 6).
Why are the theoretical results important? Because they at least partly explain how the strange observed ONS results could occur even if the mortality rate of the vaccinated was the same (or even higher) than that of the unvaccinated. While it seems that deaths in the ONS report are being reported by date of death (hence are not delayed), newly vaccinated deaths are being classified as unvaccinated. Indeed, it is likely that any death within the first 14 days of vaccination may be classified as unvaccinated.
Moreover, as we will explain in the full analysis that we are currently preparing, the ONS data provides other clues that suggest different types of errors in reporting. For example, even at the end of the reporting period (when errors such as death misclassification should be minimal and indeed the plots converge) the non-covid mortality rate for the vaccinated is still consistently lower than that of the unvaccinated. This suggests that the proportion of unvaccinated must be systematically underestimated.
Proof that, for a population with constant weekly mortality rate, a one-week delay in reporting deaths is equivalent to misclassifying newly vaccinated deaths.
We are assuming that every person who dies in the same week that they are vaccinated is classified as unvaccinated. Before providing the formal proof, Table 2 provides an informal explanation
Table 2: Informal explanation showing why one week delay in death reporting is equivalent to misclassifying newly vaccinated deaths
1. Let m be weekly mortality rate
2. Let Pt be total vaccinated at week t
3. Let Nt be number newly vaccinated in week t. Then Nt=Pt - Pt-1
4. Let At be total number of deaths of vaccinated in week t. So, At=m*Pt
5. Let Bt the number of deaths of newly vaccinated in week t. So Bt=m*Nt = m*( Pt - Pt-1) by (3)
6. The number of reported deaths in week t is At - Bt = m*Pt - m*( Pt - Pt-1) = m*Pt-1 by (5) which is the number of actual deaths in week (t-1)