During a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian specifically referred to Dutton's "irresponsible" remarks and criticized him for "brazenly [distorting]" China's efforts to "safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."In his address at Canberra's National Press Club on Friday,Claiming that Beijing viewed other nations in the area as "tributary states,". He raised the specter of a potential Chinese takeover of the Senkaku Islands, which are the focus of a territorial dispute with Japan.Referencing the speech, described as "hawkish" by the media, Zhao"The remarks run counter to the trend of peace, development, and co-operation in our world today and are detrimental to regional peace and stability."Zhao criticized Dutton's "delusional miscalculation on China's foreign policy" and warned that "certain Australian politicians" should "stop hyping up the 'China threat' narrative for selfish political gain." He added that Australia was going down "the wrong path towards the point of no return."While Dutton maintained that the region was "not on an inevitable path to conflict," he said a policy of "acquiescence or appeasement" was "worse."from a position of strength, not weakness" if Beijing "takes a path other than peace."In recent months, there have been rising tensions between the two countries due to a range of issues, including Taiwan, a bitter trade dispute over coal exports, and Canberra's trilateral AUKUS defense pact with the US and UK, which will see Australia obtain at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.