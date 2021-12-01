© REUTERS/Tom Brenner

America's Asia security head has admitted that the AUKUS pact, which includes the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, was created to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.The AUKUS partnership "is both a clear anxiety about what we've seen in terms of certain actions and policies on the part of China, but it is also a determination that no, we have a role in our future and we're going to stand up," he said.Campbell contended that AUKUS, a partnership between the UK, US and Australia, was a "defining effort" against China by all the countries involved, noting that he was "extraordinarily proud of the achievement."Beijing has attempted "to drive Australia to its knees and then find a way forward," Campbell stated, claiming that Sino-Australian relations will eventually improve over time. China will respect Canberra's resilience and will "re-engage on Australian terms," he said.Beijing's relations with Australia spiraled downwards last year after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent review into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shortly afterwards, China raised tariffs on Australian goods, including barley.