The bolide shown on this video was recorded over Spain on 1 Dec. 2021 at 3:59 local time (2:59 universal time). It was produced by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 80,000 km/h. The event overflew the province of Ciudad Real (region of Castilla-La Mancha). It began at an altitude of about 91 km over the south of Ciudad Real, moved east, and ended at a height of around 43 km over the southeast of the same province.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).