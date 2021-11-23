once the precedent is established then others perhaps guilty of less odious crimes could also be targeted

People will no longer need to be notified that they are being stripped of their citizenship, thanks to. This is an unfair and draconian measure that MPs ought to be ashamed to pass into law.But she should think again.Currently, the Home Office has to make some effort to contact someone before depriving them of citizenship. Ministers think this legal requirement should be dropped in favour of executive discretion because of the threat, and crucially the fear, of terrorism.Removing the citizenship of such persons without telling them signals a retreat from one of the law's most fundamental values.It also sends a message to a group of Britons, especially non-white citizens and particularly Muslim ones, that despite being born and brought up in the UK and having no other home, their citizenship is far from secure. It seems the lessons from the Windrush scandal have not been learned. Citizens with links to other nations are being told they could be at risk of being deprived of their British nationality without warning and for reasons deemed so security sensitive that they may never be made public.Ministers have argued that they are ultimately democratically accountable and that this is grounds for judicial deference. But there is no or very little democratic accountability for national security. There seems little cause to give ministers more leeway about delaying and perhaps even denying information about deprivation of British citizenship.This policy is also potentially counterproductive - allowing the UK to dodge its international responsibilities by exiling people whom it considers security risks. Britain ought to be dealing with such people at home, not offloading them for others to handle.Citizenship may now be revoked for serious crimes, and has been used against the members of "grooming gangs". The public may have little sympathy, but. In a seminal House of Lords judgment on notice in 2003, Lord Steyn wisely said that "surprise is regarded as the enemy of justice". MPs ought to reject the clause. Citizenship isn't a privilege dependent on ministerial whim, but a status on which legal order is built.