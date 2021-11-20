© Reuters / Laura Haapamaki



An Australian TV show has come up with a set of ", and what to do if you can't get rid of them.Dealing with relatives who didn't get their Covid-19 jabs is the "new dilemma" for Australians this Christmas, according to the hosts of the Sunrise morning show on the country's Seven Network.The program stopped short of saying that theIts "top tips" included being upfront and having "a peaceful and respectful" conversation about the relative's vaccination status long before the gathering. But if that doesn't work, you can always blame the government and its health advice.If those without jabs are still coming, one can stage the party outdoors to minimize the risk, the journalists suggested.But apparently there won't be too many awkward encounters:government data show.