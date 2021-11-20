Society's Child
TV tips for managing your unvaccinated relatives this Christmas
RT
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 07:54 UTC
Dealing with relatives who didn't get their Covid-19 jabs is the "new dilemma" for Australians this Christmas, according to the hosts of the Sunrise morning show on the country's Seven Network.
The program stopped short of saying that the unvaccinated shouldn't be invited to parties at all, but dedicated a whole segment to advice for those looking to avoid "awkward encounters" during the upcoming holiday season.
Its "top tips" included being upfront and having "a peaceful and respectful" conversation about the relative's vaccination status long before the gathering. But if that doesn't work, you can always blame the government and its health advice.
Another way to stay clear of anti-vaxxers would be holding your Christmas celebrations at a venue outside your home and referring to the health rules there.
If those without jabs are still coming, one can stage the party outdoors to minimize the risk, the journalists suggested.
But apparently there won't be too many awkward encounters: more than 84% of Australians aged over 16 have been fully vaccinated, government data show.
Comment: It is just unbelievable how many people are accepting this absurd nonsense. It is so easy to control people and make them accept and believe total lies when all the pieces of evidence go against the official government lies and are in front of their eyes.
It is called cognitive dissonance. It is a psychological state of denial. It is like they are locked in an imaginary world and battling their own hallucinations of the future and can't see the reality around them.
Their belief system is programmed to believe that all these measures are for their own good and that the government wants to protect them with vaccines. Everyone who thinks and acts differently is attacking their belief system, so they are doing their best to deny the reality and keep their illusion alive.
It was and still is psychological and social engineering done by the PTB around the world so they can impose totalitarian control over all aspects of our lives, disguised as a public health care
See also:
- The cognitive dissonance cluster bomb
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Political cognitive dissonance and the psychology of soft slavery
- Conspiracy theories: Confronting cognitive dissonance - The Eyeopener
- 9/11 Cognitive Dissonance: Why People Are Afraid of 9/11 Truth
- Worldwide cognitive dissonance: Black Lives Matter 'more important' than coronavirus as protests erupt in UK, Australia and Germany
- JUST the FACTS: Coronavirus in Australia, by the Numbers
- Covid fascism: Sydney police to step up enforcement of its draconian policies
- Australia's biggest city toughens harsh stay-at-home lockdown orders
- Australia tightens COVID curbs as Brisbane extends lockdown, army patrols Sydney
- Australian sentenced to month in jail for violating quarantine to see girlfriend
Stockholm syndrome, and that psychological experiment where they give the electric shocks. And it's social Darwinism. And it's also bulling - people feel vindicated when they are on top. The social validation and neurotransmitter rewards are irresistible. Even to the point that they will kill others.
It's all fun and games, until it happens to you.
But yes, it all amounts to stupidity, cowardice, and a moral void.