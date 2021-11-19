© AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh



Hungary's opposition leader wants to restore his country's frayed ties with the West — and also has a message for American fans of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban."Let me state very strongly for all Americans thatsaid Peter Marki-Zay, a self-described conservative Christian running against Orban in next year's elections, in an interview with The Associated Press.Hungary's hard-line leader and his ruling Fidesz party in parliamentary elections scheduled for April.If elected, Marki-Zayautocraciesand improve his country's relations with the European Union and other Western allies."I still stand for Western values, and we cannot accept a corrupt thug ...he said., and cemented their power through changes to election laws, stacking institutions with loyalists and dominating large portions of Hungary's media.While Orban's critics in Europe have warned of an alarming erosion of democracy in Hungary as its relations with EU have frayed, some of his policies — like— have attracted glowing praise from right-wing American commentators.Fox News host Tucker Carlson broadcast from Budapest for a week this summer, and praised Orban's migration policy and rejection of the EU's liberal mainstream. Rod Dreher, senior editor of U.S. publication The American Conservative, spent several months in Budapest this year on a fellowship financed by a right-wing think tank close to Orban's government.But, says that despite Orban's proclamations of building an illiberal "Christian democracy" in the Central European country, he considers the leader neither a Christian, nor a conservative, nor even a democrat."Real conservatives consider Christianity to be something very much (the) opposite" of Orban's policies, he said.Last week, Marki-Zay travelled to Brussels where he met with some key EU figures — spurring further accusations that he aims to undermine Hungary's sovereignty in favor of adhering to EU dictates.A fierce critic of the 27-member bloc, which Hungary joined in 2004,, and has pursued close diplomatic and economic ties with China and Russia.But agreements with those countries on major investment projects have both weakened Hungary's geopolitical position and come at the expense of Hungarian taxpayers, Marki-Zay says.He cites as an examplehe said.Sitting in his office in Hodmezovasarhely's city hall, the candidate wears a blue ribbon on the lapel of his jacket, something he said represents an "anti-corruption fight" against the kind of governance that has plagued Hungary since its democratic transition from Communism in 1990.Hungary has become a "country with no consequences," he said, where corruption "has been totally centralized and it's absolutely a part of the system. It is now organized by the government itself."If elected, Marki-Zay says, an independent EU anti-fraud and corruption body, and set up a domestic anti-corruption office in Hungary."Most people in Hungary recognize that there is a corruption problem," he said. "I really hope that in the last four years I have already proven here in Hodmezovasarhely that not all politicians are corrupt."Running as an independent outsider with no past ties to Hungary's liberal opposition parties, Marki-Zay has vowed to tackle corruption even-handedly, whether it was committed by those currently in government or by the earlier Socialist-led governments that are now in opposition.Recent polling showsand his party, suggesting the race will be the closest since Fidesz took power 11 years ago.Still, Marki-Zay says a media environment which favors the ruling party and an imbalance in financial resources will mean elections next year will not be free and fair.In an effort to safeguard next year's ballot,to be present at every polling station in the country.While Marki-Zay expects a highly competitive campaign, he believes that his conservative bona fides and political outsider status can mobilize both disaffected Fidesz supporters and undecided voters who are turned off by corruption."We have to get the truth to even the last house in the last village," he said. "We have to give them true and credible information that they were robbed."