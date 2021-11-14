This bright fireball was recorded from Spain on 13 Nov. 2021 at 20:01 local time ( 19:01universal time). It was produced by a fragment from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 101,000 km / h. The event overflew the Mediterranean Sea and the province of Almería (Andalusia). It began at an altitude of about 96 km over the Mediterranean, and ended at a height of around 54 km over Almería.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).