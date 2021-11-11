Earth Changes
US' deadliest year of extreme weather for a decade, record-breaking 7th consecutive year for 10 or more billion-dollar disasters
USA Today
Thu, 11 Nov 2021 10:59 UTC
For the 50 U.S. states, 2021 is the deadliest weather year since 2011, when 764 died primarily because of several violent tornado outbreaks across the South.
"These deaths in 2021 are mostly the result of extreme summer heat in the Pacific Northwest, extreme cold across the South during the February freeze and Hurricane Ida across many states," Adam Smith, a climatologist with NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, told USA TODAY.
Hurricane Ida caused 96 deaths in the Deep South and the Northeast. Remnants of the storm in the Northeast were severe. "Flash flood emergencies were declared in New Jersey and New York for the first time, producing damage to homes, businesses, vehicles and infrastructure while also causing dozens of fatalities," NOAA reported.
The 538 people who have died from the disasters during the first nine months of 2021 is more than twice the number of deaths from all billion-dollar disasters that occurred in 2020, Smith said.
The USA has seen an "unprecedented" 18 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the first nine months, according to NOAA. This year is outpacing 2020 in event frequency, total cost and total deaths.
"It's currently unclear if 2021 will match or surpass the record-smashing number of 22 separate billion-dollar disasters that was set in 2020," Smith told USA TODAY.
NOAA defines a billion-dollar disaster as any specific weather event that causes at least $1 billion in damage. This is a record seventh-consecutive year in which the USA experienced 10 or more billion-dollar disasters.
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
Comment: There's increasing evidence supporting the theory of Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection, as described by Pierre Lescaudron in his book of the same name. With the anniversary quakes in Mexico this year being just one recent example. And, if this year's uptick in extreme weather phenomena is anything to go by, when we consider the suffering much of the world's population has endured over the past year, particularly with the addition of the violations to their person with the coercive, experimental Covid injection and passport roll out, 2022 could be a doozy.
It may be that we're already seeing signs of what's up ahead this winter with deadly blizzards, record breaking snowfall, and winter appearing in some regions up to a month earlier than usual: