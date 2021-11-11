© NOAA / AP



outpacing 2020 in event frequency, total cost and total deaths

Weather-related events have resulted in, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported."These deaths in 2021 are mostly the result of," Adam Smith, a climatologist with NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, told USA TODAY.Specifically, the extremely hot temperatures in the Pacific Northwest caused hundreds of heat-related fatalities across Oregon and Washington in late June and early July. The freeze and extreme cold in the South in February caused or contributed to the deaths of more than 125 people in Texas, NOAA said.Hurricane Ida caused 96 deaths in the Deep South and the Northeast. Remnants of the storm in the Northeast were severe. "Flash flood emergencies were declared in New Jersey and New York for the first time, producing damage to homes, businesses, vehicles and infrastructure while also causing dozens of fatalities," NOAA reported., Smith said.The USA has seen"It's currently unclear if 2021 will match or surpass the record-smashing number of 22 separate billion-dollar disasters that was set in 2020," Smith told USA TODAY.NOAA defines a billion-dollar disaster as any specific weather event that causes at least $1 billion in damage. This is a record seventh-consecutive year in which the USA experienced 10 or more billion-dollar disasters.