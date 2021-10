4

2

4

2

6

3

8

2

© Mission 29P



most outbursts fade within a week or so, this superoutburst is still visible

So you think you know what a comet is? Think again. Comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann is challenging old ideas. Astronomers call it a comet, but, really, "giant space volcano" might be a better description. It's a 60-km-wide ball of ice orbiting the Sun beyond Jupiter, and it appears to be one of the most volcanically active bodies in the entire Solar System.Comet 29P just blew its top ... again. In late September 2021, 29P erupted four times in quick succession, blowing shells of "cryomagma" into space. Arizona amateur astronomer Eliot Herman has been monitoring the debris:"Initially it looked like a bright compact object," says Herman. "Now the expanding cloud and sufficiently transparent for background stars to shine through."When this object wasMiles has developed a theory to explain what's happening.There is no lava. Instead, the volcanoes are powered by a mixture of liquid hydrocarbons (e.g., CH, C, Cand C) akin to those found in the lakes and streams of Saturn's moon Titan. In Miles's model, the cryomagma contains a sprinkling of dust and it is suffused with dissolved gases Nand CO, all trapped beneath a surface which, in some places, has the consistency of wax. These bottled-up volatiles love to explode when a fissure is opened.In a seminal paper published 5 years ago, Miles studied more than a decade's worth of eruptions, and. The most active vents areof the ice-ball inWhile. The rat-a-tat-tat eruption in September boosted the comet's brightness 250-fold, and it hasn't declined much since then. With an integrated magnitude between +10 and +11,"Comet 29P can be seen with an 8 inch 'scope," says Herman. "In smaller instruments it will appear to be a bright dot. To resolve the cloud and photograph individual stars shining through it, I used the big half-meter iTelescope T11 ."Ready see something weird? 29P is located in the constellation Auriga, easy to find high in the sky at midnight. Visit Sky&Telescope for observing tips . Also, for the latest news check out the BAA's MISSION 29P website.