Objective:Health - FDA Gives EUA to Pfizer Shot for 5-11 Year Olds
Sott.net
Tue, 09 Nov 2021 00:00 UTC
Children don't really catch Covid, and when they do, they usually don't produce symptoms. Meanwhile, the chance of adverse reactions to the vaccine itself is, at the very least, not negligible. In fact, Dr. Toby Rogers recently conducted his own risk-benefit analysis (since Pfizer, the FDA and the CDC haven't bothered to do one) and found that the vaccine would kill 117 in order to save 1 life - and that was a conservative estimate.
Is this just a money grab or is there something more sinister going on here?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the case.
Running Time: 00:35:24
Download: MP3 — 32.4 MB
Reader Comments
I'll be very surprised if such widespread death occurs. I don't base that on anything scientific, just the knowledge that there are always people on the fringes of any issue, and almost always their predictions don't pan out. It could happen though, no way to know for sure. I hope there are enough casualties among the enablers to wake up most of the brain dead. No rational arguments will have any effect, anyone susceptible to logic already knows the score.
Don't get caught, don't talk about it, just do it.
If you can't put this together then there is NO HOPE for you and your kin.
