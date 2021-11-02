"Our employees health records are private, but I can tell you that we operate in Auckland under strict level three protocols including protective clothing and social distancing. Employees are required to advise if they have Covid symptoms before starting work."

"After all we have gone through, we cannot risk an unvaccinated person coming on site."

The door is flung wide open to government-backed, bullying minions sent to divide people into opposing camps: the clean and socially responsible separated from the unclean and morally reprehensible who are to be bludgeoned into submission.Vaccination AKA gene therapy is the holy grail, the path to purity, the hope of survival in a future living with Covid-19."Keep others safe" these supercharged Neanderthals screech at those refusing gene therapy. "Do the right thing or suffer the consequences!" Large clubs of doom swing wildly over the heads of those friends, family and colleagues rejecting gene therapy and ducking for cover.Wibble renamed Pfizer's Covid-19 gene therapy "fizzer therapy" presumably because its effectiveness is short-lived and it cannot fulfil Ardern's promise to end the pandemic.We recently discovered its waning efficacy within months of the second jab, and within six months recipients are playing Russian roulette.When the traffic light system was introduced we were promised most restrictions would be lifted when the country reached an unachievable 90% vaccination rate, but the waning efficacy of gene therapy ensures regional lockdowns are here to stay.Recovering from Covid does not exempt you from gene therapy because your antibody levels cannot be tested.These unlucky souls are special little fizzer guinea pigs with naturally acquired, superior antibodies topped up with the second rate, short-lived gene therapy antibodies and whatever unknown side effects they may have on the immune system and other important bodily functions.The solution to ending Covid using gene therapy means the virtuous are tasked with its distribution, bringing conflict first into homes and then into workplaces.This week a customer phoned to book an essential service and after I had processed their request they said, "I presume your employees are vaccinated."This was not a question, it was a statement delivered with the collective authority of government and media backing, the inference that naturally employees are jabbed.Diplomacy is a requirement for effective customer service and I want to keep my job, so I responded with the pared-back truth.I would have liked to give this customer penultimate assurance that our employees will be Covid free on the day they visit the site because they will take a 15-minute rapid antigen test before work. Unfortunately, the government has been twiddling its thumbs for over a year and just two weeks ago authorised the purchase and distribution of 300,000 Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Ag Rapid test kits expected to arrive this month.At any rate, producing a negative test may not have appeased this customer who was totally fixated on gene therapy's mysterious powers and well-schooled by the government's single source of truth.All of Auckland has gone through exactly the same thing and we are weary of 18 months of intermittent lockdowns too.Millions of New Zealanders are carrying out this government's dirty work (and breaking privacy laws at the same time). No lives are safe from their reach and there is no place to hide.But neither can the government hide from the impending result of their Covid strategy because Covid case numbers are rising alongside the numbers of people believing that they are "fully protected".