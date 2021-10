© Laboratory of Mucosal Immunology at The Rockefeller University



More information: Tomasz Ahrends et al, Enteric pathogens induce tissue tolerance and prevent neuronal loss from subsequent infections, Cell (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2021.10.004 Journal information: Cell

But there may be an upside to enteric infection. A new study finds thatquite unlike the textbook immune response. The research, published in Cell, describes howThese findings may ultimately have clinical implications for conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, which have been linked to the runaway death of intestinal neurons."We're describing," says Rockefeller's Daniel Mucida.The GI tract's own nervous system exists more or less autonomously, without significant input from the brain. It controls the movement of nutrients and waste by fiat, Mucida and colleagues reported last year that gut infections in mice can kill the rodents' enteric neurons, with disastrous consequences for gut motility. At the time, the researchers noted that the symptoms of IBS closely mirror what one might expect to see when enteric neurons die en masse — raisingThe researchers wondered whether the body has some mechanism of preventing neuronal loss following infection. In previous work, the lab had indeed demonstrated that macrophages in the gut produce specialized molecules that prevent neurons from dying in response to stress.A hypothesis began to take shape. "We knew that enteric infections cause neuronal loss, and we knew that macrophages prevent neuronal cell death," Mucida says. "We wondered whether we were really looking at a single pathway. Does a prior infection activate these macrophages to protect the neurons in future infections?"Postdoctoral fellow Tomasz Ahrends and additional lab members first infected mice with a non-lethal strain of Salmonella, a standard bacterial source of food poisoning. The mice cleared the infection in about a week, losing a number of enteric neurons along the way. They then infected those same mice with another comparable foodborne bacterium. This time, the mice suffered no further loss of enteric neurons, suggesting that the first infection had created a tolerance mechanism that prevented neuronal loss.The scientists found that. "In contrast to pathogenic bacteria, some parasites like helminths have learned to live within us without causing excessive harm to the tissue," he says. Indeed this family of parasites, which includes flukes, tapeworms, and nematodes, infect in a way that is more subtle than highly hostile bacteria. ButDuring a primary bacterial infection, Mucida found,At the end of the day, through different routes, bacterial and helminth infections were both leading to protection of enteric neurons.Next, Ahrends repeated the experiments in mice from a pet store. "Animals in the wild have likely had some of these infections already," he says. "We would expect a pre-set tolerance to neuronal loss." Indeed, these animals suffered no neuronal loss from any infection. "They had a lot of helminths in general," Mucida says. "The parasitic infections were doing their jobs, preventing the neuronal losses that we have seen in isolated animals in the lab."Mucida is now hoping to determine the precise impact of neuronal loss in the GI tract.There may be more consequences of neuronal loss than we expected," he adds.Mucida believes that this research could contribute to a more complete understanding of the underlying causes of IBS and related conditions. "One speculation is that the number of enteric neurons throughout your life is set by early childhood infections, which prevent you from losing neurons after every subsequent infection," Mucida explains.Future studies will explore alternative methods of protecting enteric neurons, hopefully paving the way for therapies.