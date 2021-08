HFCS promotes metabolic pathways that support th

villus elongation is linked to intestinal leakiness

and, when fatty foods overwhelm the enzymatic capacity of lipases, excess dietary lipids bypass intestinal cells and leach into the bloodstream

Fructose in the diet expands the surface of the gut and promotes nutrient absorption Feeding mice, has been found to drive an increase in the surface area of the gut that is associated with enhanced absorption of dietary nutrients and weight gain. The incidence of, at a high cost to public health. Obesity predisposes individuals to various diseases, including cancer, and the number of obesity-associated deaths globally each year(estimated at 2.8 million) is similar in scale to the reported COVID-19-associated deaths in the ongoing pandemic. Although fat-rich diets have taken much of the blame for the rise in obesity,. Whether and how fructose causes obesity in humans remains a hotly debated question. In a report in Nature that should make one think twice before gulping down sugar-sweetened drinks with fatty snacks, Taylor et al.propose that HFCS promotes obesity by boosting the ability of the intestine to absorb nutrients.Evidence has emergedthatThe breakdown of fructose in cells starts with its conversion to fructose 1-phosphate (F1-P). This modification involves the transfer of a phosphate group to fructose from the energy-providing molecule ATP, through the action of the enzyme ketohexokinase (KHK). Excess fructose in the liver fuels high KHK activity, which is thought to stimulate the expression of lipid-synthesis genes by diverse mechanisms. The depletion of KHK in the liver of mice is enough to prevent fructose-induced liver steatosisTaylor and colleagues' study reveals that fructose has a previously unknown effect on the structure of the intestine (Fig. 1). Previous workhad shown that, so the authors wondered what consequences a HFCS-rich diet might have for non-cancerous intestinal cells. Taylor et al. found that HFCS-fed mice had longer intestinal protrusions — structures known as villi — and absorbed more dietary nutrients compared with mice that did not receive HFCS in their diet. Furthermore,As a villus elongates when new cells are formed, the older intestinal cells move to the tip of the villus, away from blood vessels, and experience a gradually increasing limitation in oxygen availability (entering a state called hypoxia). The authors report evidence that at the tip of the villus, where hypoxia was extreme, cells were dying. Taylor and colleagues also found that new cells in the growing villi of HFCS-fed mice formed at similar rates to those of mice without HFCS in their diet. Together these observations suggest that hypoxia-induced cell death restricts villus length, and that the villi of HFCS-fed mice were longer because their cells were less likely to die compared with hypoxic cells in the villi of mice that were not fed HFCS.Taylor et al. investigated how. The authors' analysis of cells grown in vitro revealed that fructose drove an increase in the level of F1-P. Moreover, treatment of these cells withat the step catalysed by the enzyme PKM2. Low PKM2 activity helps to reroute intermediate molecules from the glycolysis pathway to biosynthetic and antioxidant pathways that enable cells to proliferate and survive under stress. Various intracellular molecules bind to and switch PKM2 between a high-activity tetrameric form (containing four protein subunits) and a low-activity monomeric form (containing one protein subunit), depending on the state of the cell. Monomeric PKM2 can move to the nucleus to support the transcription factor HIF-1α in driving the expression of genes that help hypoxic cells to maintain their energy reservesThe authors found that F1-P binds to PKM2, probably by virtue of its structural similarity to fructose 1,6-bisphosphate (F1,6-BP), a molecule of the glycolysis pathway that can activate PKM2. In contrast to F1,6-BP, F1-P drives PKM2 to adopt a low-activity monomeric form. This. When Taylor and colleagues gave mice TEPP-46, a small molecule that locks PKM2 into an active tetrameric form that evades inhibition by F1-P, this prevented villus elongation in HFCS-fed mice, indicating that fructose-derived F1-P helps hypoxic cells in the growing villus to survive by controlling PKM2.To further investigate the role of PKM2 and KHK in villus elongation, the authors deleted either the part of the Pkm gene that specifically encodes PKM2 or the Khk gene. The modification of Pkm to prevent PKM2 expression drove the expression of an alternative version of Pkm that encodes a protein called PKM1, which is active all the time, similarly to TEPP-46-bound PKM2. These genetic deletions prevented villus elongation as a consequence of a HFCS diet and,Taylor et al. then investigatedAs previously described, feeding such mice HFCS led to larger tumours compared with feeding them diets without HFCS. Although treatment of HFCS-fed mice with TEPP-46 did not eliminate these tumours, it prevented the tumour-promoting effects of HFCS. The authors also observed increased expression of HIF-1α target genes and low PKM2 activity in samples of human colorectal tumours compared with nearby, non-cancerous, tissue. Together, these findings suggest that — similarly to the situation for hypoxic cells in growing villi —This work. The findings also raise several questions relating to our current understanding of how the intestine handles nutrients. In healthy animals, gut enzymes called lipases break down ingested lipids into products that are absorbed by intestinal cells and repackaged for delivery through the lymphatic system and into the blood. SoFructose consumption increases the level of expression of the GLUT5 transporter that aids fructose entry into cells, thereby enhancing fructose uptake. It is unclear whether villus elongation provides an additional boost to fructose uptake, which might decrease fructose spillover into the colon and the liver as a consequence of persistent fructose consumption. In such a scenario, even though villus elongation promotes fat absorption, it might also partly mitigate the harmful effects of fructose itself on the liver.the complex balance between the intestine's absorptive and metabolic capacities for fructose, lipids and other nutrients, and the intersection of these processes with the activity of microorganisms in the colon togetherConsidering the therapeutic potential of this work, the authors' experiments strongly suggest that PKM2 supports the survival of the intestinal cells in which it is expressed. However,Curiously, despite its ability to prevent villus elongation mediated by HFCS, TEPP-46 did not improve liver steatosis in the authors' experiments. This finding contrasts with the decrease in fructose-induced steatosis that the authors observed with the Pkm deletion that prevents PKM2 expression. This discrepancy between genetic and pharmacological approaches to PKM2 modulation raises the possibility that the combined action of. Despite early hopes, PKM2 activators have yet to reach the clinic as cancer therapies. Taylor and colleagues' work highlights the fact that gaining an in-depth understanding of tissue and disease contexts could allow researchers to suggest new therapeutic areas in which PKM2 activation might prove useful.