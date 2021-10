© Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Infection with fungi trains the immune system of mice

Shift in gene activity is detectable in sperm

More information: Jorge Domínguez-Andrés, Transmission of trained immunity and heterologous resistance to infections across generations, Nature Immunology (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41590-021-01052-7. www.nature.com/articles/s41590-021-01052-7 Journal information: Nature Immunology

Does an infection also affect the immunization of subsequent generations? Researchers at Radboud University (Netherlands) have studied this together with the Universities of Bonn, Saarland (Germany), Lausanne (Switzerland) and Athens (Greece).The study has now been published in the renowned journal Nature Immunology.Epigenetic research investigates such relationships on the molecular level. It examines changes in gene function. "Not all areas of DNA are equally accessible for reading the genetic information ," explains Prof. Dr. Andreas Schlitzer of the LIMES Institute at the University of Bonn. For example, if methyl groups block access, the gene cannot be read properly. These associations have been investigated for decades.A research team from the Radboud University Nijmegen (Netherlands), the University of Bonn, Saarland University, the University of Lausanne (Switzerland) as well as the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece) has now for the first time intensively investigated whether effects of the innate immune system are also passed on to the next generations in mammals.The researchers infected male mice with thrush fungi (Candida albicans).The researchers compared the resulting offspring with offspring from pairs of mice that were not infected previously with Candida. In order to investigate the status of the immune system experimentally, the team infected the males of the subsequent generation of mice with coliform bacteria.reports Prof. Mihai G. Netea of the Radboud Center for Infectious Diseases.How does this transmission of immunization to subsequent generations work? The team examined typical immune cells such as monocytes or neutrophils. No differences were detectable between the offspring of Candida-infected male mice and the non-infected control group. However, in the offspring of the previously infected mouse fathers,. In the offspring of fathers previously infected with thrush fungi, it was found thatSchlitzer summarizes.How does the transmission of this information to the next generation take place? In cooperation with Saarland University, the researchers investigated the gene activity of the sperm of mouse fathers infected with Candida. They analyzed the extent to which methyl groups blocked access to genes . "A shift in gene markers was evident here," says Prof. Dr. Jörn Walter of Saarland University.How the information about the sperm markings reaches the bone marrow, the birthplace of many immune cells, still needs to be explored in further studies."The results have been made possible by the very good and close cooperation of researchers from different disciplines and institutions," emphasizes Prof. Netea. Together with Prof. Schlitzer, the researchers are also members of the Cluster of Excellence ImmunoSensation2 and part of the Life & Medical Sciences Institute (LIMES) of the University of Bonn."The study is the first to show in mammals that adaptations to infectious diseases are also passed on to the offspring ," Netea says. In contrast to genetic code . The researchers do not yet know whether the findings obtained in mice can also be transferred to humans. "But we are assuming that this is the case," Schlitzer says. "The immune system mechanisms and cells involved are very similar in mice and humans."