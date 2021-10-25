Comment: Covid IDs that 'aim to curb the spread of the virus' - except that its clear by now that the relatively harmless coronavirus can't be stopped, nor is there any need to stop its spread. More importantly, preventing its spread by lockdowns and experimental vaccines is many, many times more harmful than simply allowing herd immunity and treating those suffering symptoms with provably effective and safe medications like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
Massive crowds of people flooded Bern, the capital of Switzerland, this Saturday, expressing anger over the Covid-19 measures adopted by the government. Since September 13, Covid certificates showing that a person is vaccinated, has recovered from Covid, or has a negative PCR test, are required to enter public places across the country.
Social media users shared images of a march of Trychlers - people in traditional costumes who describe themselves as a peaceful community defending traditional Swiss values against political agendas.
Comment: Indeed. Because none of this has to do with science nor health.
The protest was approved by the local authorities and unfolded peacefully. A much smaller counterprotest was held in Bern at the same time.
According to local media, authorities approved the demonstration to prevent violence and potential clashes between protesters and security forces. Earlier in October, police deployed water cannons to disperse unauthorized rallies.
In November, Swiss citizens will have the chance to vote for or against the use of Covid certificates in a referendum on the government's pandemic response. In June, over 60% of voters supported the Covid measures.
Comment: Protests continue to grow throughout Europe and the US against the increasingly blatant dystopian agenda: