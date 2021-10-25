© AFP/Fabrice Coffrini/ Video: Ruptly AFP



describe themselves as a peaceful community defending traditional Swiss values against political agendas









Thousands of protesters held a rally in Bern, rejecting the introduction of Covid certificates aimed to curb the spread of the virus. The rally remained peaceful, unlike earlier October protests.Massive crowds of people flooded Bern, the capital of Switzerland, this Saturday, expressing anger over the Covid-19 measures adopted by the government.Social media users shared images of a march of Trychlers - people in traditional costumes whoThe protest was approved by the local authorities and unfolded peacefully. A much smaller counterprotest was held in Bern at the same time.According to local media, authorities approved the demonstration to prevent violence and potential clashes between protesters and security forces.