© Unknown



"With no Covid Pass, my wife and I are banished from society"

not allow organ transplants to be performed on unvaccinated patients,

COVID-related mandates could be permanent

COVID mandates to be digitally enforced

© ImmunaBand

Elite corporate interests behind digital COVID passports

© Twitter



© Business Travel News



© Unknown



able to purchase the personal information of nearly every Aadhaar user through anonymous sellers over WhatsApp.

ID4D expands digital ID to track more human activity than ever

The WEF has also

made clear

that the "end goal" of its agenda is expanding the model it established in India until every person in the world holds a unique digital ID.

ID2020 leverages vaccinations to push "beyond dystopian" digital ID's and payments

© USID Video



"Eighty-nine percent of children and adolescents without identification live in countries supported by Gavi. We are enthusiastic about the potential impact of this program not just in Bangladesh, but as something we can replicate across Gavi-eligible countries."

"The evolution of vaccine certificates will actually drive the whole field of digital id in the future. So, therefore, this is not just about Covid, this is about something even bigger."

"Biometrics have the advantage of being agnostic to use case," the co-authors wrote, "meaning they can connect different systems during or even after rollout."

"The prospect of severely curtailing the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals through ill-thought-out plans for 'immunity passports' or similar certificates, particularly ones that would leverage premature standards and a highly experimental and potentially rights-infringing technology like blockchain, is beyond dystopian."

Digital ID mavens prey on the global poor

"The time has come for consumers, investors, and the private and public sectors to work collectively to achieve the common goal of enabling a robust, secure, and trusted digital identity for South Africa."

"What is indisputable is that the supply-side of the finance market has benefited greatly from the last ten years. Banks' sales have increased by 2.5 times and profits by 3.5 times, with profit margins also increased; the inclusion years have undoubtedly been good years for the banks. This apparent contrast between conspicuous supply-side success and a still-poor economy ... raises questions on the role of the finance sector. In particular, it begs questions on who/what it is there to serve, and on the incentives that drive behavior."

"the bulk of this [mPesa] value does not go to the poor. Rather, such fintech is very clearly designed to hoover up value and deposit it into the hands of a narrow global digital-financial elite that are the main forces behind the fintech revolution."

The US credit industry and digital immunity ID outfits collaborate on "huge opportunities for the commercial sector"

© ID2020



"Once the government has [taken] those fairly serious biometrics from you - there will be huge opportunities for the commercial sector to leverage that. And to try to get this all started, I introduced the 'Improving Digital ID Act.'"

Protests erupt against vaccine passports and "people who have very little to do with parliament"

"alone, coupled up, here with their family or friends, of all ages, white, Black, employed, retired, some vaccinated, others who refuse to get the shot."

"the only trade that's exempt from mandatory vaccination — the police — will be the one to make sure everyone else obeys. The policy is ripe for authoritarian misuse."

"The defining feature...of this great transformation that they are attempting to impose is that the mechanism which renders it formally possible is not a new body of laws, but a state of exception - in other words, not an affirmation of, but the suspension of constitutional guarantees."

"It has been said by scientists and doctors that the Green Pass has no medical significance in itself but serves to force people to get vaccinated. Instead, I think we must say the opposite: that the vaccine is a means of forcing people to have the Green Pass. That is, a device that allows individuals to be monitored and tracked, an unprecedented measure."

"I believe that in this perspective it is more urgent than ever for parliamentarians to consider the political transformation underway, which in the long run is destined to empty parliament of its powers, reducing it to simply approving - in the name of bio-security - decrees emanating from organizations and people who have very little to do with parliament."

About the Authors:



Jeremy Loffredo is a journalist based in Washington, DC. He has worked on various independent documentaries in New York and formerly produced news programs at RT America. He is currently producing an independent documentary on the Green New Deal.



Max Blumenthal is the The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah, Goliath, The Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.