Excavations at Blaundos in Uşak, Turkey, have revealed 400 rock-cut tombs dated to 1,800 years ago,, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reports."There areexpedition leader Birol Can , an archaeologist at Uşak University, tells AA. "Apart from these,Can says to Live Science 's Laura Geggel."These rooms were not created in one go," he adds. "It is understood from the traces on the walls that these tombs were. However, in time, when there was no place for burial in this single room, the room was expanded inwards and the second, third and then the fourth rooms were added."Archaeologists have been aware of the rock-cut necropolis — one of the largest burial sites of its kind in the world — for more than 150 years. But researchers 2018 . Aside from the tombs, writes Argun Konuk for Daily Sabah , the team"Apart from these,Can tells Live Science.Over the centuries, grave robbers partially destroyed some of the tombs while removing jewelry and other precious items. But many objects remain. They includeMurals decorating 24 of the chambers remain visible but are in poor shape."Some of these tombs were used as animal shelters by shepherds a long time ago," Can tells Live Science. "The frescoes were covered with a dense and black soot layer due to the fires that were set in those times."A conservation team has cleaned some of the paintings, which include motifs of vines, flowers, wreaths and geometric patterns, as well asBlaundos was founded by a commander of the same name who served under Alexander the Great after his army swept into Asia Minor in the fourth century B.C.E.notes Peta Stamper for " History Hit ." In the later Roman and Byzantine eras, Blaundos was a seat for bishops leading Christian communities in the surrounding area.The tombs uncovered so far are just a part of the necropolis.The team also plans to conduct DNA and chemical analyses aimed at determining the ancestry, age, sex and diet of those buried in the ancient city.