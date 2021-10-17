© The British Museum



© Dave Cherry



Its outlines are faint, only discernible at an angle, but the world's oldest drawing of a ghost has been discovered in the darkened vaults of the British Museum.has been identified on an ancient Babylonian clay tablet created about 3,500 years ago.He is shown walking with his arms outstretched, his wrists tied by a rope held by the female, whileDr Irving Finkel, curator of the Middle Eastern department at the British Museum, said the "absolutely spectacular object from antiquity" had been overlooked until now."It's obviously a male ghost and he's miserable. You can imagine a tall, thin, bearded ghost hanging about the house did get on people's nerves. The final analysis was that what this ghost needed was a lover," he said."You can't help but imagine what happened before. 'Oh God, Uncle Henry's back.' Maybe Uncle Henry's lost three wives. Something that everybody knew was thatThere's very high-quality writing there and immaculate draughtsmanship."That somebody thinks they can get rid of a ghost by giving them a bedfellow is quite comic."As a world authority on cuneiform, a system of writing used in the ancient Middle East, Finkel realised thatFinkel said: "You'd probably never give it a second thought because the area where the drawings are looks like it's got no writing. But when you examine it and hold it under a lamp, those figures leap out at you across time in the most startling way. It is a Guinness Book of Records object because how could anybody have a drawing of a ghost which was older?"WhileFinkelThe ghost has appeared just in time for Halloween. Its discovery features in Finkel's forthcoming book, The First Ghosts: Most Ancient of Legacies, to be published on 11 November by Hodder & Stoughton.He himself has never seen a ghost, "even in the shadier vaults of the British Museum", which is "riddled with ghosts", he said.He hopes to exhibit the Babylonian tablet, noting that such an artefact brings us closer to our ancestors: "All the fears and weaknesses and characteristics that make the human race so fascinating, assuredly were there in spades 3,500 years ago."I want people to know about this culture. Egypt always wins in Hollywood. If the Babylonian underworld is anything like it was described, then they're all still there. So just remember that."