Thousands of homeowners across Ireland marched on Dublin on Friday demanding 100% redress for homes affected by what has been dubbed "the Mica scandal".The protesters areMost of those houses are in the northwest region of Ireland. The homeownersSpeaking to Euronews, reporter Ken Murray said that a wave of extraordinary anger could be felt at the protest."You're talking about people who've invested their life savings into houses in very scenic parts of the country. They built their houses 10 and 15 years ago, and over a period of time, those houses have literally crumbled before people's eyes. And in a lot of cases, people now have nowhere to live at all," he said.and former residents have now been forced to live in rented accommodation or in mobile homes or trailers. Friday's events mark the second protest on the scandal in three months.The government is hoping that the activists will reach a compromise and is prepared to grant those affected 90 percent redress or compensation.However, protesters have said they feel it is grossly unfair to expect homeowners to fork out the remaining 10 percent and have instead insisted that the government cover the full amount.Members of the ruling Fianna Fail and Fine Gael Party who are from the constituency of Donegal were booed by protesters during the march.Activists have said that if this matter isn't dealt with in the next year or so, they are going to run candidates at the next general election to try and oust the members of Parliament from the ruling party.