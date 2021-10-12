One of the many bone-chilling sections in this publication (pp. 45-47) provides a blueprint for "self-spreading vaccines," described as vaccines "genetically engineered to move through populations in the same way as communicable diseases, but rather than causing disease, they confer protection."
After noting that such an idea would violate the rules of informed consent (the irony!), and possibly spread allergic reaction, they add this shocking prediction about the challenge of such technology:
Finally, there is a not insignificant risk of the vaccine virus reverting to wild-type virulence, as has sometimes occurred with the oral polio vaccine — which is not intended to be fully virulent or transmissible, but which has reverted to become both neurovirulent and transmissible in rare instances. This is both a medical risk and a public perception risk; the possibility of vaccine-induced disease would be a major concern to the public.Whether this vaccine actually sheds the spike protein onto other people is still not yet proven (although Pfizer seems to indicate it can spread through skin-to-skin contact in "inhalation"), but the principle of mass vaccination with a faulty vaccine making a virus both more transmissible and more virulent is something that is hard to deny at this point. The reality is that more people have died from COVID-19 in 2021, with most adults vaccinated (and nearly all seniors), than in 2020 when nobody was vaccinated. Something is not adding up, and perhaps those who have been dabbling in gain-of-function research in recent years have the answer.
According to the latest Public Health England report, the only country with granular weekly data, the COVID-19 case rates are higher per capita among the vaccinated in every age group over 30. Among those in their 40s, the case rate is nearly double among the vaccinated, for a vaccine efficacy - at least against infection - of a stunning -86%.
Anyone who tells you this is normal and expected is simply lying to you. These numbers are getting worse every week. The bottom line is that cases are spreading quicker, including out of season, post-vaccine. It would be one thing if the virus became more transmissible and less deadly, which is what we typically experience with a natural pandemic. However, the opposite is true. This virus has taken a painful toll on both the vaccinated and unvaccinated over the past few months, a phenomenon that is very well explained with a leaky vaccine that fails to sterilize the virus but causes viral immune escape and a degree of vaccine mediated enhancement.
Moreover, the notion that somehow the vaccines stop death is simply not true, especially not after they began to leak in efficacy after the first few months. We simply find no correlation anywhere in the world with higher vaccination rates and better outcomes. In fact, Israel is practically a textbook example of a leaky vaccine creating a degree of viral enhancement.
To blame this on the "Delta variant" makes no sense. When England got the first round of Delta in May, about two months before the American South got crushed and before Israeli research showed the vaccine leaking, Delta was actually much less virulent (described as a cold). At the time, I personally dismissed it as more of a cold because I was expecting this virus to continue behaving the way a natural virus would. Then the American South and Israel got hit hard. Now England is also experiencing a higher death rate. My friend who goes by "Gato" online provides this useful graphic on his Substack page, which shows the case fatality rate gradually rising, not falling, with higher vaccination rates in England.
Again, this makes no sense, according to the media narrative. There's no way a tiny percentage of unvaccinated adults can be responsible for making the virus spread more prolifically and become more virulent, especially as we see there are more cases per capita among the vaccinated over 30. What is clear is that this virus took a turn for the worse right around the six-month mark after the vaccines began to leak transmission. Then, it first slammed the unvaccinated people - just as we saw with the leaky chicken vaccine with Marek's disease - because the vaccinated still had a degree of preventive protection.
However, now, unlike with the chicken vaccine, the COVID shots appear to have leaked so much that the protection against critical illness is rapidly waning too. In fact, a new Israeli study of hospital workers at Sheba Medical Center published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that around the six-month mark, the Pfizer shot wanes the most for people over 65 and those with health issues - the very people for whom we needed this protection.
Consider the following:
- A study prepared by Humetrix for the Department of Defense called "Project Salus" monitored 20 million Medicare beneficiaries from January to Aug. 21 and found that the vaccinated share of the COVID hospitalizations rose steadily with both vaccines after three to four months and sharply after six months (as the Israelis found). By late July, 71% of all cases and 61% of all hospitalizations were among the vaccinated individuals. While over 80% of seniors are vaccinated, the percentage of hospitalized COVID patients over 65 today who are vaccinated is likely a lot closer to their share of the population, given the accelerated waning every week. Also, like any other study, these data include those who have one shot or are within two weeks of the second shot to be "unvaccinated," even though that is the most vulnerable period to catch the virus.
- In an email to the Vermont Daily Chronicle, the Vermont Department of Health conceded that 76% of deaths in the state during September were among the vaccinated. They tried to excuse the number by noting that this is a very old population that was nearly universally vaccinated, but this is still a huge failure, for it was these people who needed the protection more than anyone else.
- A new large study in the New England Journal of Medicine by Weil Cornell Medicine-Qatar found that the Pfizer vaccine waned very quickly after four months. By seven months, when adjusted for those in Qatar who already had prior infection, the Pfizer shot was -4% effective against transmission and just 44.1% effective against severe illness. Also, effectiveness against asymptomatic infection was -33% after seven months, which suggests that it is the vaccinated who have become the superspreaders. By now, many people have been vaccinated nine to ten months ago.
