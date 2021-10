© AndreyPopov | iStock | Getty Images

"The University may be hoping this pressure will lead me to resign 'voluntarily,' which would remove grounds for my lawsuit," Kheriaty wrote.

"[M]erely drawing different conclusions based on consideration of scientific evidence does not render the Vaccine Policy arbitrary and irrational,"

Protecting "a campus community of more than half a million students, faculty, and staff from a deadly infectious disease ... far outweighs any harm Kheriaty may face" from choosing between vaccination or his job.

'Surgeon General of QAnon'

"When democratically elected systems transform into totalitarian regimes, the transition is subtle, stepwise, and involves a combination of pre-planned as well as serendipitous events," he wrote, citing Adolf Hitler's unexpected rise in Germany.

"Its not a Holocaust analogy," Prasad tweeted. "They are lying to fuel the mob & tweet at my employer" to get him fired for his heterodoxy, because "this is the culture we have created in 2021."

Medical professionals are facing threats to careers and livelihoods for challenging public health orthodoxy on issues including natural immunity, vaccine safety and personal medical autonomy., while an oft-censored Harvard Medical School professor is facing his latest Big Tech kerfuffle.Writing in the Wall Street Journal , Kheriaty had previously invoked the post-Nazi Nuremberg code in urging universities to abandon their mandates.In his personal newsletter Wednesday,His contract also bans him from working as a physician outside the UC system to recoup his revenue loss.UC's action came a day after a court refused to issue a preliminary injunction, functionally declaring a draw between each party's scientific arguments aboutU.S. District Judge James Selna wrote:The only remaining defendant now is UC President Michael Drake, after Kheriaty agreed to drop the regents this week.The professor disclosed he filed another natural immunity federal lawsuit last week, this time against California's vaccine mandate for health professionalsJust the News couldn't find that lawsuit in the docket, and Kheriaty didn't respond to a request to share it or explain how his investigatory leave may affect his UC lawsuit, such as a new retaliation claim.Canadian physician Charles Hoffe has also lost half his income while under investigation for sharing government data on the COVID recovery rate with patients, who are mostly First Nations members, according to his lawyers at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).UC San Francisco medical professor Vinay Prasad is facing accusations of anti-Semitism for sketching a scenario under whichA political progressive and vocal critic of evidence-thin interventions such as masking schoolchildren,High-profile doctors on Twitter called the essay anti-Semitic and demanded a response from UCSF Health, where Prasad practices, according to screenshots he shared. A San Francisco OB/GYN and author of "The Vagina Bible" called it "an audition to be the Surgeon General of QAnon."Among those defending Prasad: former Harvard Medical School dean Jeffrey Flier. He tweeted that anyone arguing the essay showed anti-Semitism "is either profoundly dense or malevolent, seeking to harm" Prasad for their disagreements with him "or just enjoy the sick pile on experience."Prasad didn't answer a request to share any blowback he had received at UCSF or from other affiliated organizations, and UCSF didn't answer whether Prasad was the subject of any review.Harvard Med's Martin Kulldorff, a pioneer in vaccine safety and coauthor of the year-old Great Barrington Declaration, had his second tangle with LinkedIn over an article he wrote.The Microsoft-owned professional social network removed two of his posts this summer as misinformation. He had said mandates feed vaccine hesitancy and noted Iceland's top epidemiologist recommended natural immunity to complement vaccination.This time LinkedIn removed posts that shared, according to the Brownstone Institute , which published the article. Kulldorff's own posts also disappeared.After a few hours, the network allegedly shifted to removing the preview image, headline and description of the Oct. 1 article, so that only the URL remained, likely reducing reader engagement.Just the News confirmed Wednesday the link is still bare when shared on LinkedIn, with the disclaimer: "Cannot display preview. You can post as is, or try another link." LinkedIn didn't respond when asked why it continues throttling Kulldorff's new article.He previously told Just the News he is more guarded on Twitter for that reason.