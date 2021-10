© Reuters



"Make no mistake Xi, Americans are prepared to spend whatever blood and treasure it takes to ensure that the Rainbow Flag of Diversity, and not the Chinese flag, will fly over Taiwan. Globalist American Empire would do so under the guise of 'freedom.'"

Darren Beattie, a former White House speechwriter for 45th President Donald Trump, warned China on Thursday that the US would be prepared to shed blood to ensure that the "Rainbow Flag of Diversity" flies over Taiwan.Beattie - a prominent critic of US foreign policy since his departure from the White House - posted the warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Twitter. He declared In a separate tweet, Beattie mocked self-proclaimed American patriots "who happen to sit on the board of a company that does a lot of defense contracts," but portray their anti-Chinese rhetoric as a selfless act of patriotism.Meanwhile, it was revealed by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that- seemingly in preparation for a conflict with mainland China.Many former members of the Trump administration have pushed for confrontation with China over Taiwan, includingandPompeo and Bannon werein January after being accused of having "seriously violated China's sovereignty" and pushing the US government into a confrontation with the state.