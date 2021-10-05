© Reuters / Eloisa Lopez



More than 150 police officers could face criminal charges over their actions during President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, the Philippines Justice Department has said, citing the results of a preliminary probe.The Justice Department has examined 52 cases related to the war on drugs,The cases are focused on the actions of a total of 154 officers, according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. Intelligence gathered by the police internal affairs service suggests that "officers involved in these cases were not only administratively liable, but the existing evidence pointed to their possible criminal liability as well," Guevarra told local media on Sunday.The cases will now be forwarded to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) "for case build-up and filing of criminal complaints if warranted by the evidence," the official said, adding that the NBI and the police had agreed to cooperate on the investigation and would meet on October 5 to discuss the details.The Justice Departmentthat are either pending preliminary investigation or are already at trial stage, and that involve "law enforcement agents charged with or accused of violating the law in connection with the war on drugs."Guevarra has been leading a probe into the drugs war for quite some time. The justice secretary had twice reported to the UN Human Rights Council on the progress of the inquiry. In February, he admitted that half the police operations reviewed by his agencyThe latest reportThe decisionDuterte launched what he termed the war on drugs soon after his election in 2016. He vowed to rid the nation of illegal drugs by ordering the police to kill any drug addicts or dealers apprehended if they felt they posed a danger to officers were., according to data released by the Philippines government. However, the ICC believes the real death toll linked to police actions during the war on drugs could be higher and amount to between 12,000 and 30,000.