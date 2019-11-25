© AP



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday fired vice-presidentLeni Robredo from her post as overseer of his deadly drugs war, an aide said, just days afterRobredo, 54, lasted less than three weeks as head of Duterte's signature anti-narcotics campaign, which"The vice-president resorted to," Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement announcing Robredo's immediate dismissal."Essentially, what the vice-president has done is to embarrass our country," Panelo added.The decision came after Duterte and his political allies publicly criticised Robredo, who had vowed to end "senseless" killing in the drug war after her appointment.Duterte took issue on Tuesday with Robredo meeting US embassy and United Nations drug experts."I do not trust her," Duterte told reporters, calling Robredo a "scatterbrain" who could inadvertently share sensitive security matters with outsiders.Duterte had previously derided the capability of Robredo to lead the country - which she would have to do if the president dies or cannot function.The drug war is overwhelmingly backed by Filipinos, but critics allege it is a war on the urban poor with the side effect of unleashing a rush of killings linked to everything from personal disputes to political rivalries.Police say they have killed just over 5,500 alleged dealers and users who fought back during arrest, but watchdogs say the true toll is at least four times higher.International Criminal Court prosecutors who have launched a preliminary probe.