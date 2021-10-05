Society's Child
UK: Eco-lunatics block roads again, prevent ambulance from getting to hospital
Source
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 08:24 UTC
Extinction Rebellion eco-lunatics occupied roads in the UK yet again, this time blocking an ambulance from getting to hospital and preventing a woman from seeing her sick mother.
After having re-branded themselves as 'Insulate Britain' due to public sentiment for their behavior turning sour, the climate clowns blocked the Blackwall Tunnel as well as Hanger Lane, Wandsworth Bridge and Arnos Grove in the 11th such action taken by the group.
One video clip shows a woman begging the activists to allow her through to see her very ill mother, who had been taken to Canterbury hospital in an ambulance.
"I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn't okay... how can you be so selfish?" asked the woman.
Another video shows motorists doing the job the police were seemingly incapable of doing quickly enough and physically removing the protesters.
"There's a fucking ambulance, you stupid pricks, get out of the road!" one man asserts.
So long as the media keeps giving these idiots attention, they won't stop blocking roads, no matter how irate the British public are at their behavior.
That's because much of the media (and the establishment as a whole) broadly agrees with their agenda to sink Britain into a green tyranny that will crash the economy, cause massive unemployment, and unleash a new wave of social engineering, micromanagement and surveillance.
Far from representing a 'rebellion', the group is actively aided by the establishment amplifying its narratives and the police behaving like therapists towards them whenever they block roads.
Comment: More from RT:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has caused quite a stir on British social media as he announced tougher sanctions against activists "unfairly blocking motorways", and new powers for the police to deal with "illegitimate protesters".
"We can't have people's lives unfairly disrupted by those who are blocking motorways, gluing themselves to the tarmac," Johnson said in a video statement published on Twitter, referring to the latest series of protests staged by Insulate Britain, a splinter group of Extinction Rebellion.
"We're taking action on illegitimate protestors who are unfairly blocking motorways and disrupting people's lives. We're giving the police the measures to stop them, with protesters facing six months in jail or unlimited fines," he wrote in a tweet with the video attached.
...
People took to Twitter to ask the prime minister to clarify whom exactly he considered to be "illegitimate" when it came to protests. Others asserted that there was "no such thing as an illegitimate protest" and called Johnson's choice of words "particularly chilling" for anyone who "believes in democracy."
...
Critics noted that London was more than eager to support pretty much any protests, including violent ones, in distant lands such as Syria, Iran or India, but took a completely different stance when faced with peaceful demonstrations at home.
There were some who agreed on the need for tougher measures to tackle radical climate activism, however. They accused the protesters of "blocking ambulances" and called the activists' approach "petulant and childish." Nonetheless, that did not necessarily mean they were satisfied with the government's response, as at least some of them demanded actions instead of words.
So they want a warmer Britain?
Love how working class Londoners simply moved them as if they weighed nothing. I mean, seriously, the skinny vegan cucks would disintegrate from any sort of strong wind, let alone a punch from a pie n mash eating patriot! The upper class establishment would be in big trouble if the lower class finally sees through the bs.