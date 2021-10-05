© Screenshot

Media continues to lavish Extinction Rebellion with coverage.Extinction Rebellion eco-lunatics occupied roads in the UK yet again, this time blocking an ambulance from getting to hospital and preventing a woman from seeing her sick mother."I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn't okay... how can you be so selfish?" asked the woman."There's a fucking ambulance, you stupid pricks, get out of the road!" one man asserts.So long as the media keeps giving these idiots attention, they won't stop blocking roads, no matter how irate the British public are at their behavior.