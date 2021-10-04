© Brumm et al., 2021, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



More information: Adam Brumm et al, Skeletal remains of a Pleistocene modern human (Homo sapiens) from Sulawesi, PLOS ONE (2021). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0257273 Journal information: PLoS ONE

In a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, an international team of researchers has unearthed a jawbone that represents the oldest human remains ever found in Wallacea. The group has published a paper describing their find on the open-access site PLoS ONE.In this new effort, the researchers found a jawbone with three molars attached. Dating of ornaments, pigments and portable art surrounding the find suggests the remains were from. The find could shed light on the people who lived in the area during that time — scientists believe they were ancestors of people who arrived by boat thousands of years before, and the forebears of the first modern people to arrive in Australia.Study of the jawbone showed that the person, whose, suffered from a host of oral maladies. TheThe jawbone dates to the late Pleistocene, during the Ice Age. That means that. The researchers plan to continue searching for more evidence of the individual who left it behind.