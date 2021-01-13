© AA Oktaviana



© AA Oktaviana



© AA Oktaviana



© AA Oktaviana, below, Maxime Aubert



© AA Oktaviana, below, Maxime Aubert



Article Source: Science Advances news release. Science Advances is published by AAAS, the nonprofit science society.

Scientists have uncovered a pig painting in an Indonesian cave that dates back more than 45,000 years, representingThe cave painting, supporting the view that the first populations to settle the Wallacea islands created artistic depictions of animals and narrative scenes as part of their culture., including previously discovered paintings on its largest island, Sulawesi.In 2017 and 2018, Adam Brumm and colleagues discovered two previously unknown depictions of- characterized by its facial warts - painted in red or dark purplish mineral pigments in two Sulawesi limestone caves.A 136-by-54 centimeter pig painted in the Leang Tedongnge cave appeared to beUranium-series isotope dating analyses conducted with small cave mineral deposits that overlie the images indicated that the Leang Tedongnge paintingWhile Brumm et al. are unable to definitively determine that the pigs were painted by modern humans, they conclude that this is most likely the case, since