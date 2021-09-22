© AP/Felipe Dana



It's a scene that has come to symbolize the chaotic end to America's 20 years of war in Afghanistan: A lumbering U.S. Air Force cargo plane takes off from Kabul airport, chased by hundreds of desperate Afghan men scrambling to get on the aircraft.The full extent of the horror becomes apparent only later. The dots, it turns out, wereAs the wheels folded into the body of the plane, the stowaways faced the choice of being crushed to death or letting go and plunging to the ground.More than a month later,a day after the Taliban swept into Kabul, prompting a flood of Afghans trying to escape the country.Even how many were killed remains unknown. Videos show two dots falling from the airborne plane, several seconds apart. But two bodies landed on the same rooftop at the same time, suggesting they fell together, so the other figure seen falling in the videos could be at least one other person. Also,At least one person,The U.S. military says it has not completed its investigation into the day. It said the C-17 was bringing in supplies for the evacuation effort at the airport but was mobbed by Afghans on the tarmac as it landed. Fearing the plane would be overwhelmed, the crew decided to take off again without unloading the cargo. Videos taken by Afghans on the tarmac show hundreds running alongside it, and perhaps a dozen people sitting on top of the wheel well, though it is not known how many jumped off before the plane lifted off.He had once been full of hope, his family said. He had married last year in an extravagant ceremony that cost his family $13,000. His dream of opening a dental clinic in Kabul had become a reality.Then the Taliban seized Kabul, and all the possibilities for his future seemed to disappear, his father Painda Mohammed told The Associated Press.The older man still struggles to understand what his son was thinking when he climbed into the wheel well. He's wracked with guilt, fearing that Fida took such an enormous risk because he wanted to help repay the large loan his father took out for the wedding.Burying his head in his hands,was asleep in his home at the time and was awakened by a powerful noise. His first thought was an explosion. He rushed outside. His neighbors gestured toward his roof and told him of the bodies tumbling from the sky.Waiz said, pointing at the spot, where the concrete was still stained with blood. Waiz believes they were holding hands since they fell in the same location. He collected the remains on a cloth and carried it to a nearby mosque, he said. "For 48 hours after that, I couldn't sleep or eat," he said.They identified one body asLocal media said the second body was identified asFor two weeks at the end of August as the United States and its allies wrapped up their presence in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of Afghans surged toward the Kabul airport, frantic to escape a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.An Islamic State groupYet even after the explosion, thousands returned to the airport, hoping to make it inside.The scenes were so traumatic that thewho worked at Kabul airport, as well as the crew of the ill-fated C-17 flight after it landed at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.He would spend hours watching his hero Lionel Messi play. "He couldn't get enough. It was all he talked about, all he did," said his 20-year-old brother Zakir Anwari.Zaki was too young to have known the Taliban's harsh rule of the late 1990s. But as the militant force swept through the provinces, Zaki's social media were flooded by rumors and horror stories purporting to tell of life under the Taliban.and routinely rounded up young men at prayer times to force them to the mosque. Zaki was certain his dream of competing internationally on the Afghan team was over.Zaki went to the airport with an elder brother and a cousin on Aug. 16.while the cousin, who had worked for an American company, tried to get into the airport. Instead, while they were gone, he climbed over the airport boundary wall.A breathless Zaki then called his other brother Zakir.Zakir said he pleaded with his brother to not go, reminding him he didn't have his passport or even his ID card with him and asking him, "What will you do in America?'"But his younger brother hung up, then called his mother. "Pray for me. I am going to America," Zaki said. She begged him, "Come home."Zaki was no longer listening.witnesses told the family later.Painda Mohammad, the young dentist's father, watches over and over videos on his phone showing his son dancing at his wedding.Through his tears, he said,